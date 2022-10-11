“The luckiest girl in the world”: movie with Mila Kunis based on a true story? | SKIP-INTRO

On October 7, Netflix premiered “The luckiest girl in the world”, a drama starring Mila Kunis Y Finn Wittrock, about a group sexual abuse in a high school.

Ani Fanelli, a scathing New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glamorous magazine, a wardrobe to die for, and a dreamy Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of the tragedy that happened when she was a teenager and studying at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a sinister past that could derail her perfect life. , tells us the synopsis of this story.

Nicole Huff, Alexandra Beaton, Gage Alexander McIver Munroe, Carson MacCormac, Chiara Aurelia, and Isaac Kragten in “The Luckiest Girl in the World.”

A real life case?

“The luckiest girl in the world”, is based on the book of the same name written by Jessica Knoll and published in 2015. And it was not until a year after its publication that the author revealed in a personal essay published in Lenny Letter who experienced a similar gang rape as a student at a private school.

“I always feel a little unworthy of being called brave because I had to [abrirme] in fiction. There were these grieving things inside of me. I desperately longed for the release of publishing my story on paper, and the validation of acknowledging what had happened to me as rape. I needed that“, said to Today.

“But on the other hand, he was afraid that people would read it and come to the same conclusion that people did when he was in high school, which was that no rape had occurred and that he had somehow participated in it.“, said.

Knoll, in addition to writing the script, was an executive producer on the film and due to her personal experience decided not to be on set when the rape scene was filmed.

“A lot of that had to do with the fact that he didn’t want to make the actors feel uncomfortable.Knoll said. “I’m an executive producer and I wrote this and everyone knows it’s inspired by my real life experience. I noticed that people were nervous around me. I was like, ‘This is a job that people need to do and I don’t.’ I don’t want it to be more awkward than it needs to be.”.

From left to right: Jessica Knoll, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock at the series premiere in New York. / Monica Schipper/Getty Images

