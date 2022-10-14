The luckiest girl in the world: movies you can watch on Netflix if you liked The girl who had everything | FAME

“The luckiest girl in the world” is a new Netflix movie that stars Mila Kunis. It is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll. and the mystery story has managed to captivate the audience. However, this is not the only proposal of this kind that has the streaming platform.

The film directed by Mike Barker premiered on Netflix on October 7 of 2022 and, despite being in its second week, already has more than 43 million hours watched and tops the global charts.

“The Luckiest Girl in the World” falls into several categories. In addition to being a story with a female protagonisthave suspensepsychological game, revenge, victims of abuse and mystery. Next, we will leave you some movies that share some of these characteristics.

10 MOVIES YOU CAN WATCH IF YOU LIKED “THE LUCKIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD”

10. The Perfect Revenge (2018)

“The perfect revenge”, also known as “Terminal” in English, is starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Max Irons, Dexter Fletcher and Mike Myers. The story revolves around two assassins who are hired for a dangerous job. A restaurant waitress and a mysterious janitor have double lives that lead them to meet in an ingenious revenge plan.

9. The Most Hated Woman in America (2017)

“The Most Hated Woman in America” (“The Most Hated Woman in America”) is a biographical film of The life and disappearance of Madalyn Murray O’Hare, the founder of the association of “American Atheists”. The film is based on the lawsuit initiated by the protagonist, played by Melissa Leo, to gain religious freedoms in schools and other public institutions.

8. “Unforgivable” (2021)

“Unforgivable” (“The Unforgivable”) follows the story of Ruth Slater, played by Sandra Bullock, a woman who is released from prison after serving her sentence for a violent crime. After 15, she must try to reintegrate into society and return to her normal life, but his surroundings will not make it so easy.

7. “The Woman in the Window” (2021)

“The Woman in the Window” has as its main character the Dr. Anna Fox, a woman suffering from agoraphobia and refuses to leave his apartment. One day, as she watches the world go by through her window, witnesses the murder of his neighbor Jane Russell. When he tries to report it to the authorities, the situation is not as it seems and the reality is confusing.

6. “Rebecca” (2020)

“Rebecca” is a 1940 film adaptationperformed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. Although it doesn’t do the original justice, it retains the central plot: A young bride arrives at her husband’s family residence and discovers that, although her first wife, Rebecca, is dead, must still live in the shadow of his ghost. The film stars Lily James and Armie Hammer.

5. Crimson Peak (2015)

“Crimson Peak” is a film by Guillermo del Toro what is it starring Mia Wasikowska. The story revolves around Edith, a young woman who marries Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston), despite warnings from her family. Soon she will discover that her new husband and his gothic mansion hide dark secrets..

Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain star in “Crimson Peak,” an American-Mexican-Canadian fantasy thriller film (Photo: Universal Pictures)

4. “Wound” (2020)

“Wound” (“Bruised”) is directed by and starring Halle Berry. The film follows the story of Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who feels stuck after failing at the one thing she was good at. When her six-year-old son arrives at her door, he must conquer his demons and take back his dreams.

3. “Lost” (2018)

“lost” is a Argentinian movie of suspense that starring Luisana Lopilato and Amaia Salamanca. After many years, a police officer decides to take up the case of the disappearance of a childhood friend, who got lost on a trip to Patagonia. Nevertheless, starts poking around in dangerous placesputting his own life in danger.

2. “The Invisible Man” (2020)

“The invisible man” (“The Invisible Man”) andIt stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.. After a scientist fakes his suicide, he uses his knowledge to turn invisible and harass his ex-girlfriend. Cecilia tries to report him to the police, but no one believes her, so she decides to act on her own.

1. “Perfect Crime” (2007)

“Perfect Crime” (“Fracture”) is starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling. Willy Beachum is a public prosecutor who is about to start a new, much more lucrative job: a private firm. Before leaving, his boss gives him a seemingly easy case, in which a man tried to murder his wife and the evidence is irrefutable. Nevertheless, everything is complicated with the defendant proves to be much more cunning than they thought.