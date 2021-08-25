“The luckiest girl in the world”, the Netflix film with Mila Kunis

Netflix will bring the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel to the small screen The luckiest girl in the world .

The protagonist of this film will be Mila Kunis, which became famous for her role in The black Swan; with her were also announced the young emerging actors Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

To direct this new film will be Mike Barker, recent director of episodes of some of the most popular TV series such as Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and the next pilot episode of The Sandman.

The film tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted workplace in a glossy magazine, a trendy wardrobe and a dream wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of the shocking episode she experienced as a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to relive a grim truth that threatens to destroy the life she has meticulously constructed.