“The luckiest girl in the world”: Why did the author hide for years that it was a true story? | TV and Show

The New York Times bestselling author who inspired the controversial Netflix movie “The Luckiest Girl in the World,” Jessica Knoll, revealed after a book tour her reasons for hiding for years that the story was real.

It has been more than two weeks since the film based on the book of Jessica Knoll, “The luckiest girl in the world”, reached the Netflix streaming platform. Since that date, the production has remained in the global Top 10 due to its attractive history.

The production, which stars Mila Kunistells the story of TifAni, a successful journalist, about to get married and who seems to have it all. However, as the film progresses, it is possible to decipher that Ani Fanelli’s life is quite the opposite.

Marked by traumatic episodes from her childhood, Kunis’s character, must remember his past when she is invited to participate in a documentary about a shooting that happened at the school she attended, the only one that happened in a private school in the entire history of the United States.

The film is inspired by Knoll’s novel, “Luckiest Girl Alive” (“The luckiest girl in the world”, in Spanish), which became a best seller from the New York Times in 2015.

However, its author hid for years that the story behind its creation was real.

“I made it up”

After publishing it, Jessica became a bestseller in the United States, so her publisher took her on tour to sign the books and promote it.

As recounted in an essay published in the literary magazine Lenny Letter in 2016, during this trip her readers constantly thanked her for writing about it, while others told her of their own experiences as victims of sexual abuse. Some went further and asked him directly if it was a true story.

At first, Knoll answered them “Oh no, I just made it up”. But soon the disappointed face of the victims of sexual violence who admired her began to diminish in her, which led her to admit the truth: it was his own story that was in the book.

years of lies

However, this test would only the exit door of a lie that he had been telling for a long timebecause although his book was published only a year earlier, there were many during which he hid the sexual abuse he had experienced.

In the text published in the magazine, Jessica Knoll said: “I was afraid that people would read it and come to the same conclusion that people did when I was in high school, which was that no rape had occurred and that I had somehow participated in it.”.

The fear of being judged that the author experienced is the same that Mila Kunis transmits in the film when she prefers to omit that part of her life in which she was sexually abused by three boys at a party when she was 15.

“I knew it the morning I opened my eyes. I felt horrible and violated and I knew it was wrong (…) It was terribly difficult to go to school every day. I look back on that year and remember feeling completely raw.”Knoll described to Today.

The author told the media that this episode of her life has always made her feel “unworthy of being called brave” because he told his story through a character.

Likewise, she reported that part of her mourning to overcome this episode made her want “desperately see her story on paper in order to validate and acknowledge that what had happened to her was rape”.

the shooting

Once Jessica was brave enough to put her own story on paper, she decided to add the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado It happened in 1999, when Jessica was sixteen. This marked her, although she had nothing to do with it.

The decision to add this to his own story is, in his words, because: “I still had the idea in my head that what happened to Ani wasn’t bad enough, because that’s what happened to me. I thought I had to make it worse.”he told Today.

Jessica Knoll currently lives in New York with her husband Greg and their dog Beatrice. “The favorite sister”, the author’s second book, is in the pipeline to become a television series.

Meanwhile, “The luckiest girl in the world” is still available in the Netflix catalog.