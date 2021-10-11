the lucky one is 26-year-old Riko Shibata

Fifth marriage for Nicolas Cage who got married in Las Vegas with the 26-year-old Riko Shibata who he had been dating for just over a year (including 6 months of forced separation due to a pandemic).

For his number five wedding, our hero Nicolas Cage he married the 26-year-old American of Japanese descent Riko Shibata. The ceremony took place among a few guests at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last February 16, 2021. As told by the Hollywood Life website, the actor chose that date to honor the memory of his father August Coppola (brother of Francis Ford Coppola), born on February 16, 1934 and died on October 27, 2009, “very happy”.

31 years separate the newlyweds at the registry office. Nicolas Cage has been married in the past four times: with Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, with Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, with Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 and with Erika Koike with whom he got married on 23 March 2019 and then asked for the cancellation of the marriage four days later. The actor met his new wife Riko Shibata more than a year ago and, despite the two having been separated for more than six months due to a pandemic, he at his villa in Nevada and she with the family in Kyoto, their love has consolidated over time. Nicolas, in fact, he asked via video call to Riko if she wanted to marry him and sent her the engagement ring by courier, made of “black gold and with a black diamond, because her favorite color is black”, said the actor a few months ago on his brother’s radio show Mark Coppola. The actor has two children, Weston Coppola Cage (30 years old), had with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, And Kal-El Cage (15 years old), had with his ex-wife Alice Kim.