We are at the beginning of the year and we are probably still all trying to intercept if luck will be on our side in 2022. We have actually tried to predict some signals based on what the Stars would seem to indicate. To deepen the subject, in January here are who will be kissed by luck and money and who by love according to the 2022 horoscope.

In fact, who knows, we could find ourselves hit by an unexpected fortune simply by rummaging in our pockets. The reason lies in a rare 1 euro coin that would have acquired an exorbitant value thanks to its characteristics.

The lucky ones who find this rare 1 euro coin in their pocket could earn 40,000

The world of collector coins and numismatics is truly fascinating and, often, we tend to consider only historical coins to be of value. In reality, it is not only the year of printing or the country of origin that makes a coin attractive in the eyes of collectors. In fact, sometimes it could happen that during the printing phase, not all of them are produced respecting the original characteristics.

When a coin from the State Mint is minted in a non-compliant way, the coin is said to have minting defects. This happens very rarely and, often, their placing on the market is suspended or their withdrawal is arranged. However, sometimes these rare coins remain in circulation, becoming the object of desire of collectors and enthusiasts.

Although rare, in fact, it is not impossible to find a real fortune in your pocket.

This is the case, for example, of this very rare 20-cent coin that could be worth up to 10,000 euros.

Front and back

As we all know, coins have two sides that we generally usually call “heads and tails”. Actually the proper names are straight and backhand. Both faces must have characteristics concerning the date of issue or the certification of the State Mint. For example, the Italian 1 euro coin features Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian man and the 12 stars representing European countries on the obverse. The date of issue and the letter “R”, the Rome Mint mark, should also be present.

Well, recently on a well-known online trading platform a 1 euro coin is on sale that does not have any of these characteristics. Apart from the Vitruvian man, in fact, the date of issue and the mint mark would be missing. To further increase the value would also be the knurling on the edge different from normal.

That’s why the lucky ones who find this rare 1 euro coin in their pocket could earn 40,000. In any case, the invitation is always to contact experts in the sector for a correct evaluation of the coin.