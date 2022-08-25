The Luftwaffe conducts a world war mission in the Indo-Pacific

Following the deployment of the Bayern frigate last year, the German Luftwaffe (Air Force) is also expanding its operations to the Indo-Pacific.

In recent days, six Eurofighters from the 74th Tactical Air Wing in Neuburg an der Donau, four A400Ms from the 62nd Airlift Wing in Wunstorf and three A330 Multirole Tank Transporters from the Eindhoven Multirole Transport Unit have been deployed ‘for the first time. from Germany to the Indo-Pacific’, according to the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces).

Luftwaffe Eurocombat (Krasimir Grozev, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The German squadron arrived in Australia yesterday and will take part in large-scale military exercises in the region in the coming days. These have a decidedly offensive character and are part of the war preparations of the United States and its allies in the region against China.

The official Bundeswehr website says: ‘During the Pitch Black air combat exercise, Eurofighters will practice air attack and defense with international partners in larger formations.’ Eurocombats ‘will be deployed in air-to-air and air-to-surface functions during this exercise’. The Kakadu multinational naval combat exercise, he said, was aimed at protecting “ships from the air.” In total, the exercises involved the participation of “about 250 airmen,” he said.

According to the Australian armed forces, this is the largest maneuver of its kind. Only in Pitch Black would participate ‘up to 2,500 soldiers and up to 100 aircraft from around the world’. One report notes that ‘Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea are fully participating for the first time’. The Kakadu exercise would also be “the largest to date,” involving 19 ships, 34 aircraft and more than 3,000 troops from 25 countries, according to the report.

According to the German Defense Ministry, the exercise will be followed by ‘short visits’ by the Luftwaffe squadron to ‘East Asian partners with shared values’ – Japan, South Korea and Singapore – all countries that play a key role in the US-led anti-China alliance in the region. And, it seems, the next deployments are already planned. ‘The reinforced presence of the Bundeswehr will continue in the coming years,’ writes the ministry.

The exhibition of the Bundeswehr in the Indo-Pacific underlines the aggressiveness with which German militarism behaves again after two lost world wars and the horrible crimes for which it was responsible in the 20th century. The present operation was ‘the largest and most challenging deployment ever seen in the Luftwaffe’, its top officer, Luftwaffe Inspector Ingo Gerhartz, boasted before takeoff.

Luftwaffe Inspector Ingo Gerhartz (Amit Agronov / IDF Spokesman’s Unit)

The head of the Lufwaffe, who recently threatened to use nuclear weapons against Russia, highlighted the global claims of German militarism. ‘The Luftwaffe can not only protect NATO’s eastern flank in the Baltic, but also cooperate with friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific. For us, there is no one or the other. We are sending a clear signal that the Luftwaffe can be deployed quickly and around the world, even with multiple missions to be accomplished in parallel.’

This is unequivocal. Germany is not only taking a leading role in the course of the war against Russia, but now also against China. Taking the Luftwaffe’s provocative stance in the Indo-Pacific to the extreme, Gerhartz announced that he himself plans to fly a Eurofighter from Australia to Japan. His route passes directly through the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The German intervention will further intensify the situation in the region. Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, the Indo-Pacific has become a tinderbox, with a direct military confrontation between the United States and China looming as an imminent threat.

The Chinese military has prolonged indefinitely the exercises around Taiwan that began immediately after Pelosi’s departure. The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier battle group led by the USS Ronald Reagan near the island and plans to send warships through the Taiwan Strait. Another US delegation arrived in Taipei on Sunday. The ‘one China’ policy, which had been the basis of diplomatic relations between the PRC and Washington since 1979, has effectively ended.

Washington’s offensive aims to subjugate the former semi-colony of China and thus ensure the supremacy of US imperialism. Although this project would mean a devastating third world war, German imperialism does not want to be left out when it comes to controlling and partitioning this resource-rich and geostrategically critical region. Despite its close economic ties to China, the German ruling class is veering on a warlike course.

Leading government and opposition figures in Germany have already supported Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and have called for a more aggressive approach toward China. The tone was set by the Green Party Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock. In a foreign policy speech at the New School in New York, she called Beijing a “systemic competitor and rival.” She said that Germany “is not interested in China creating excessive economic dependencies in its region.”

The media also beat the drum of war. ‘Germany must prepare for a conflict with China’ and ‘free itself from dependence on the People’s Republic, even if it costs it prosperity’, demands Germany’s most widely read news weekly, Der Spiegel. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung warns: ‘Open conflict with Russia currently overshadows systemic competition with China. However, in the long term, the confrontation with Beijing is the most difficult task.’

It is not a question of defending ‘values’ and ‘democracy’ against the Russian and Chinese ‘aggressors’, as official propaganda would have us believe, but of tangible imperialist interests. It is the NATO powers – first and foremost the United States and Germany – that have waged murderous wars for raw materials, sales markets and spheres of influence in the Balkans, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa for the past 30 years. years. Now, the imperialist redivision of the world passes directly through the submission of Moscow and Beijing.

Like the NATO proxy war against Russia, the German military offensive in the Indo-Pacific was systematically planned. At the last NATO summit, at the end of June, a new NATO strategy was adopted that explicitly guides the military alliance towards a military confrontation with the nuclear powers of Russia and China. The German Foreign Office published its so-called ‘Indo-Pacific Guidelines’ in September 2020, in which it states that the Indo-Pacific region is ‘key to shaping the international order in the 21st century’.

Next, the strategic document explicitly formulates German imperialism’s claim to leadership in the region: ‘The Himalayas and the Strait of Malacca may seem far away. But our prosperity and geopolitical influence in the coming decades will be based precisely on how we cooperate with the Indo-Pacific states.’ As a globally active commercial nation, Germany should not be ‘content with a bystander role’ there, even militarily.

(Originally published in English on August 21, 2022)