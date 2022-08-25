Health

The Luftwaffe conducts a world war mission in the Indo-Pacific

Following the deployment of the Bayern frigate last year, the German Luftwaffe (Air Force) is also expanding its operations to the Indo-Pacific.

In recent days, six Eurofighters from the 74th Tactical Air Wing in Neuburg an der Donau, four A400Ms from the 62nd Airlift Wing in Wunstorf and three A330 Multirole Tank Transporters from the Eindhoven Multirole Transport Unit have been deployed ‘for the first time. from Germany to the Indo-Pacific’, according to the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces).

Luftwaffe Eurocombat (Krasimir Grozev, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The German squadron arrived in Australia yesterday and will take part in large-scale military exercises in the region in the coming days. These have a decidedly offensive character and are part of the war preparations of the United States and its allies in the region against China.

The official Bundeswehr website says: ‘During the Pitch Black air combat exercise, Eurofighters will practice air attack and defense with international partners in larger formations.’ Eurocombats ‘will be deployed in air-to-air and air-to-surface functions during this exercise’. The Kakadu multinational naval combat exercise, he said, was aimed at protecting “ships from the air.” In total, the exercises involved the participation of “about 250 airmen,” he said.

According to the Australian armed forces, this is the largest maneuver of its kind. Only in Pitch Black would participate ‘up to 2,500 soldiers and up to 100 aircraft from around the world’. One report notes that ‘Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea are fully participating for the first time’. The Kakadu exercise would also be “the largest to date,” involving 19 ships, 34 aircraft and more than 3,000 troops from 25 countries, according to the report.

According to the German Defense Ministry, the exercise will be followed by ‘short visits’ by the Luftwaffe squadron to ‘East Asian partners with shared values’ – Japan, South Korea and Singapore – all countries that play a key role in the US-led anti-China alliance in the region. And, it seems, the next deployments are already planned. ‘The reinforced presence of the Bundeswehr will continue in the coming years,’ writes the ministry.

