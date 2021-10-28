The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars 2: continues or not?

The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars 2 will not be there

The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars 2: continues the television series broadcast on Sky Serie?

It made its debut on Wednesday 7 July on the new Sky Serie channel “The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars”, The six-episode television series based on the novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton winner in 2013 of the Booker Prize.

Directed by Claire McCarthy (among the directors of Dominates for Sky) and written by Catton herself, the series taken from The Luminaries is an epic story of love, vengeance and adventure that transports viewers to 1865, in the height of the gold rush, to discover the wild west coast of the South Island in New Zealand.

read on after the ad

The protagonist is the young English adventurer Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson), who travels from London to New Zealand in hopes of leaving her past behind and starting a new life.

Loading... Advertisements

During the journey he makes the acquaintance Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), by which she is immediately fascinated. The two decide to meet again once they land in New Zealand, but when Anna disembarks she will be ensnared by the fascinating fortune teller Lydia Wells (Eva Green), who immediately realizes her vulnerability by taking advantage of it without too many scruples.

Before long, Miss Wetherell finds herself involved in one dense network of deceptions and blackmail, and eventually she’ll also be charged with a murder she didn’t commit. Emery is the only one who can prove his innocence: will he succeed? The cast of the series includes Marton Csokas (Into the Badlands, xXx) in the guise of Francis Carver e Ewen Leslie (The Gloaming, Fighting Season) in the part of Crosbie Wells.

There will be a second season of de The Luminaries – The Destiny of the Stars? Apparently not. Being a faithful adaptation of the novel that did not have a sequel, the series is to be considered concluded at the end of the six episodes that compose it.

read on after the ad

To date, no renewals have been announced for The Luminaries, confirming the nature of miniseries (or limited series if you prefer) of the project. In the last year, The Luminaries was broadcast on the New Zealand network TVNZ at home, from BBC One in the United Kingdom, and from Starz in the United States. None of the broadcasters have stated their intention to carry out a continuation: it seems that The Luminaries – The Destiny of the Stars will remain a miniseries.