The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars: everything you need to know about the series with Eva Green – TV series

In the contemporary television scene, saturated with stories and shows that multiply thanks to the proliferation of platforms, it is difficult to find a TV series that leaves its mark, difficult but not impossible if we think of the “case” of The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars (The Luminaries).
The new series, based on the novel by Eleanor Catton, winner of the 2013 Man Booker Prize, is a real surprise, with its curated staging, its incredible protagonists and compelling story. No element of the show is particularly original, but all together create a remarkable product that is sure to grab attention. Available from 7 July on Sky and streaming on NOW, the series is embellished with the presence of Eva Green, in a mysterious and captivating role, but the six-part story contains many secrets and curiosities. Here’s what you need to know about The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars (The Luminaries).
4The plot of The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars (The Luminaries)
The first element that captures the interest of a possible viewer is the plot, and The Luminaries – The Luminaries definitely plays a winning hand from this point of view, given that the story is set in New Zealand, during the 19th century gold rush, and despite having a main protagonist, it is a choral fresco from that period. Here is the official plot: “The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, of men and women crossing the world to make their fortunes. It is a story of adventure and mystery set in the 19th century on the wild west coast of the South Island of New Zealand in the gold rush years of the 1860s. The story follows the young rebel adventurer Anna Wetherell, who set sail from Britain to the New Zealand to start a new life. There he will meet the brilliant Emery Staines in an encounter that triggers a strange magic that neither of them can explain. As they fall in love, pushed together and separated by a fateful coincidence, these unfortunate lovers begin to wonder: do we influence our destiny or is it our destiny that affects us? “