The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars TV series review with Eva Green [Sky]

The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars review TV series of Eleanor Catton directed by Claire McCarthy with Eva Green, Eve Hewson, Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie, Marton Csokas, Richard Te Are And Erik Thomson

Come up Sky the miniseries in six episodes The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars (The Luminaries), directed by Claire McCarthy and based on the novel by Eleanor Catton – here also as a screenwriter and executive producer – winner of the Book Prize in 2013.

In the islands of New Zealand in 1866 the destinies of different characters intertwine: Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson), an illiterate young woman running away from something from her past, ed Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), an aspiring gold prospector. The mutual sympathy and the promise of finding each other once landed is, however, broken due to the intervention of Lydia Wells (Eva Green), the charming fortune teller and fortune teller of the city, who deceives and robs Anna, convincing her to become his apprentice. In turn, Emery is approached by the ex-inmate Francis Carver (Marton Csokas), Lydia’s lover, who pushes him to enter into partnership with him, founding a concession. The real plan of the two lovers is to get rich and start a new life together, but the unexpected return of Lydia’s husband, Crosby Wells (Ewen Leslie), who became rich after finding gold, will upset the plans of the two and set in motion a chain of events with unexpected implications.

The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars: a series with a classic layout that fails to shine as it should

Built on a complex intertwining of events that occur in two different timelines (the story begins in October 1865, but recent events date back to June 1866), The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars starts in medias res, with a mysterious murder, in the middle of the night, and whose main suspect is Anna, became a prostitute and addicted to opium. This plant continues flashback to reconstruct the stories of the individual characters has nothing innovative and creates many stumbles in following the adventures of the protagonists.

The story follows the novel of the Catton, but it is not difficult to guess that adapting eight hundred pages into a miniseries of only six episodes is by no means a simple undertaking and thanks to the transposition from one media to another, it is evident that numerous references have been lost that would have made clearer not only the dynamics between characters, but also the constant references to the sky and constellations. In fact, beyond hints in the first two and then in the fifth episode, the presence of the signs of the zodiac seems to be non-existent, a fleeting thread that, however, is not further explored.

Equally labile is the chemistry and history between Anna and Emery, whose performers spend a very small amount of screen time together, not to mention the very few dialogues and the evolution of their relationship. What is immediately clear is that it is a story of star-crossed lovers, “lovers separated by fate“, A narrative trope that found fortune already in the days of Romeo and Juliet. In addition, Anna and Emery share the date of birth and this makes them a couple of “astral twins” and this will lead them to share destiny. However, the script and the less-than-memorable interpretation of Patel they don’t really allow the public to feel the slightest attraction to this loving couple.

Little evolved female characters and a wasted opportunity

Added to this is that the only two female characters, Anna And Lydia, still embody the opposition between angel and woman villainess, and Anna’s journey is a continuous descent into darkness, a succession of terrible events which, however, until the end, the woman is unable to oppose. Eva Green She is perfect at playing greedy Lydia, but she too falls into the trap of moving around the series in response to the needs of her male counterpart. They stand out positively Ewen Leslie And Richard Te Are, the latter in the role of the Maori hunter Te Rau Tauwhare, which together with Patel they will form an unusual friendship based on respect and sharing of ideals and intentions.

The presence of the Maori in the New Zealand territory could have been further deepened, as well as that of the Chinese community, continually harassed, also to tell the story from a different point. In general, even the historical and geographical references are not particularly in-depth, perhaps to underline that the greed of the gold diggers was the same in all the places where there was the rush for this so coveted mineral. Many of the characters, in fact, move guided solely by their selfish desires, but even those we are shown little.

Despite a high-level photography, edited by Denson Baker, which lets us immerse ourselves in the breathtaking landscapes of the territory, and the accurate and sumptuous costumes of Edward K. Gibbon it is not easy to promote The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars. A series that should have shone, but which, on the other hand, also struggles to emit a weak light.