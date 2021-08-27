The luminaries – Destiny in the stars: why see the series on Sky

The luminaries – The Lumineers by Eleanor Catton, directed by Claire McCarthy, with Eve Hewson, Eva Green, Himesh Patel (mini series, 6 episodes, Sky Serie, from 7 July)

Fans of costume films and aficionados of astrology, this is the stuff for you. It is also for me, who do not belong particularly to the first and absolutely not to the second category but I love New Zealand and this series is shot there, in the enchanting wilderness of the South Island. Taken from the beautiful novel of over 800 pages that has won the Man Booker Prize in 2013 (published in Italy by Fandango) is set in 1866, in full gold rush. Eleanor Catton, the author, adapted her own prose for TV (and soon after she expertly adapted the Emma by Jane Austen for the film with Anya Taylor-Joy). The director is the same as the series Dominates and the film Ophelia, respectively feminist versions of Roman history and ofHamlet by Shakespeare.

Here too, everything revolves around women who are doing more or less admirably in the midst of a world of men, mostly brutal and greedy for money. The protagonist Anna (Eve Hewson, the daughter of Bono Vox, so talented that in a while it will be said that Bono is Eve’s father and not vice versa) arrives from England in New Zealand without big plans and, as we see from the very beginning scenes, he gets in trouble right away. On board the ship he met Emery (Himesh Patel), so kind and so honest it seems, the classic kind dreamer. Emery and Anna have their birthday on the same day, take note. The third key character is a seductive sorceress, fortune teller, scam astrologer, brothel keeper played by Eva Green, perfect as always in these roles, to the point that every now and then she seems to look at the viewer and say “yes, I know, it seems what he’s doing Peaky Blinders“.

Loading... Advertisements

There is a mystery, there are crimes, there are great laudanum stuns, Maori superstitions and tulle dresses in whose corsets kilos of gold nuggets are sewn. Photography and costumes are of a high standard while the script dilutes the plot of the novel but remains very ambitious in the narrative structure, stratified under too many interpretations. But take it lightly, it’s pure and luxuriously packaged escapism.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io