The luminaries: how is the series with Eva Green and Eve Hewson

TOpassionate attention to astrology and appendix novel, The luminaries is right for you. Now available on Sky and Now, the English series tells the vicissitudes of a young adventurer – Eve Hewson – struggling with a dark lady fortune teller which has the face of the French Eva Green. Actress now specialized in obscure and subtly morbid roles.

Based on the novel Fiume by Eleanor Catton, despite the excellent starting point, The luminaries however, it is only half convincing. The six episodes are in fact full of characters, twists, witchcraft and love heartbeats that are chaotic and excessively unlikely. But, in addition to the splendid scenery of uncontaminated New Zealand, something else is saved; and it is the great performance by Eva Green. Diabolical and seductive fortune teller that the French actress plays perfectly.

The luminaries: the plot

Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) is a young English adventurer fleeing a stormy past. Attracted by the opportunity to trade in gold, set sail for New Zealand in search of fortune. On the way he meets the charming Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) with whom he seems to create an immediate connection, a sort of love at first sight that the two aim to deepen once in the Promised Land.

To complicate matters, however, comes a certain Lydia Wells (Green). By profession, fortune teller, and by axiom therefore ambiguous and fraudulent, which it actually is. What does Lydia do? He involves Anna in a shady round of blackmail and violence from which it will be very difficult for her to get out. That will make it fall first in a prostitution ring, followed by drug addiction (opium) and murder charges. Whose? Of his beloved Emery.

A “cosmic” love story

Completely overturning the structure of his own novel, the screenwriter Eleanor Catton and director Claire McCarthy approached fiction with a primary focus on “stellar” love story, between Anna and Emery. When in the book, winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize, the narrative was fragmented on many characters, even secondary characters. Which provided clues to the mystery woven into over eight hundred pages, intense and ambitious thread.

But the laws of TV must be respected, and so the investigation into the mysterious deaths in the city of Dunedin is watered down a bit. All this in favor of poor Anna’s descent into hell and her love for the handsome immigrant of Indian origins. Born on the same day, and therefore astral twins as the wicked Lydia suggests, the tormented lovers they will have to endure machinations, deceptions and unspeakable pains.

But if a love is written in the stars, it does not necessarily have a cleared path. Especially if it gets in the way a charming manipulator like the witch played by Eva Green. The only real strength of one excessively cumbersome series and devoid of that magical charm which permeates the pages of the novel.

Evil fortune teller Eva Green

If the love story between Anna and Emery does not inflame hearts as it should, the reason is soon explained. The real heart, sentimental and sensual, of the series is none other than the witch Lydia Wells. A little witch, a little shaman, decidedly unscrupulous, the woman soon lets the unfortunate Anna fall into her net. Lydia runs a somewhat sui generis brothel where customers are fooled with horoscopes, tarot readings and various spells while, with the complicity of her husband and lover, she tries to get hold of large quantities of gold.

“Each of us is a living constellation of habits, desires, notions and memories “ and similar pearls are the fuel with which the woman mentally seduces the unfortunate Anna and then makes her accused of the murder of her husband and of the good Emery. A role from villain pure that Eva Green interprets with class and irony and that recalls her unforgettable Vanessa Ives. Female protagonist of the cult series Penny Dreadful in possession of “spiritual” faculties that led it to be possessed by entities of various kinds.

