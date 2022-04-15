The luminary of medicine who brought fame to Muros

A street remembers Giovanni Merella, university professor at the end of the nineteenth century Son of the mayor Arcangelo, he was the author of important scientific publications

In the area of ​​urban expansion, near the sports field, in Muros there is a street named after Giovanni Merella, a character that perhaps few people know but who in the second half of the nineteenth century gave prestige to his hometown.

Son of Arcangelo Merella, mayor of the town from 1851 to 1853 and of Rosa Usai, he was born in Muros, a village of just 250 inhabitants, on 31 August 1845. The condition of the family, wealthy farmers, allowed him to undertake his studies, a rare case in those times. Just think that in 1845 in the village of Muros the Normal Schools, as the elementary schools established in Sardinia twenty years earlier by King Carlo Felice were defined, were attended by very few children because their parents preferred to send them to work in the fields.

In this context, Giovanni Merella was an exception, who, after three years of elementary school, was initiated to higher studies in the Tridentino Seminary of Sassari from the first grammar to the third high school. In those days, in the absence of public schools, young people who wanted to continue their studies were forced to attend the Tridentino Seminary in Sassari. Besides Giovanni Merella, there were few young people from Muros who in the second half of the nineteenth century obtained a degree: Matteo Fiori graduated in Theology (notary of the Municipality of Muros), the priest Giovanni Pinna (parish priest of Ossi), Peppico Fiori, Salvatore Pulina . Giovanni Maria Merella, having completed his high school studies, exempted from military service because he was the only son of a widowed mother, he enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine of Sassari in 1864, graduating in 1869, becoming a professor of Surgical Anatomy.

In this capacity he is the author of numerous scientific publications in the field of medicine preserved in the University Library of Sassari. After a life dedicated to studies and profession, Professor Giovanni Merella died prematurely in Sassari at the age of 43 on 9 January 1888, surrounded by great esteem from friends, students and colleagues.

In the entrance of the monumental cemetery of Sassari there is his funeral monument, wanted by his sister, the work of the famous Piedmontese sculptor Giuseppe Sartorio, who was called to Sardinia in 1885 by Monteponi to create the monument to Quintino Sella in Iglesias, he also worked in Sassari , where he executed the imposing monument to Vittorio Emanuele II in piazza d’Italia.

The monument is very simple: a bare tree trunk, without a cross, because a Freemason of an iron Mazzinian faith, at the top of which the artist has placed a medallion depicting the deceased and at the base an inscription, which testifies to the great esteem from which he was surrounded in the exercise of his profession and the great humanity that distinguished him.

Muros, his country of origin, also honored the memory of Giovanni Merella by naming the current Via Arborea after him. But a mayor, for political reasons, in hatred of the descendants of his family, at a certain point erased the memory, preferring to name it after Cesare Battisti.

In recent times, the municipal administration of Muros has rightly wanted to restore the honor to this illustrious fellow citizen, dedicating to him a plaque in perennial remembrance with the inscription via Giovanni Merella in the district built downstream of the historic residential center.

*former mayor of Muros and author of two volumes on the history of the country