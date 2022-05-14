‘The Luminous’, a disturbing thriller with echoes of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

We analyze ‘The Luminous’, the new series by Elisabeth Moss, which poses an atypical murder thriller and can be seen on Apple TV +

Apple TV + continues to bet on a capital quality for its series. In fact, Apple’s streaming platform is much closer to HBO MAX than Netflix. Their products are less, but they give the impression of being more cared for, more rested. And that is the impression that ‘The Luminous’ exudes, the new series by Elisabeth Moss.

Accustomed to suffering in her projects, Elisabeth Moss returns to play a woman to whom only misfortunes happen in ‘The Luminous’. Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) is a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his assault, he teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velázquez (Wagner Moura) to try to discover the identity of his attacker.

This new Apple TV+ project adapts the book of the same name by Lauren Beukes and proposes a different thriller, in which nothing is what it seems, and which constantly plays with the viewer. And from the first chapter doubts arise: is the protagonist crazy? Can the killer travel through time? Are we seeing a parallel reality? Is it all the product of Kirby’s mind?

a stellar cast

One of the strengths of Apple TV + fiction is its protagonists. Elisabeth Moss is impeccable, as always, proving once again to be one of the most portentous actresses of her generation. With just a look, with just a gesture, he conveys all of his character’s past, and also his present problems. Kirby’s construction of her is portentous and she leads us by the hand, even if we get lost, through the forest that forms the script for ‘The Luminous’.

We also find Wagner Mourawho played Pablo Escobar in ‘Narcos’, as the journalist Dan Velázquez. His dull and taciturn performance suits a character who is not a paragon of virtue., and that does not seek to empathize with the viewer either. The only thing he seeks is the truth, often without caring how he gets it. In the end, both actors form a very unusual couple but it works.

And we can’t forget about Jamie Bell. Far has been ‘Billy Elliot’, and he has shown many times what a great actor he is. But in the series ‘The Luminous’, he takes everything one step further. Because he is charming and gorgeous most of the time, but the disturbing thing is that he is also more creepy never. Her presence intimidates, scares, and always presages that something bad is going to happen. And it’s hard to generate all of that and for us to forget that we’re looking at Jamie Bell.

a playful script

Another of its strong points is, without a doubt, the script. She plays with us all the time, but she tries not to be a cheat. Seeking to unite the breadcrumbs that he leaves from minute one, He makes us part of what Kirby discovers as the story progresses. Surprise, not suspense. We do not know what is going to happen, we have no idea, and we are discovering it together with the protagonist.

Little by little, ‘The Luminous’ is planting the seeds of its intricate mystery. It does not fall short in grotesque scenes, and the environment becomes more strange and suffocating as the chapters progress. Yes, it has echoes of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ or ‘Seven’, but it seems to want to take the story one step further.

a suffocating puzzle

We do not seek to make spoilers in this review so that you could fully enjoy the curious puzzle that ‘The Luminous’ poses. Little by little the atmosphere becomes more and more rare, and the game of cat and mouse that the characters have continually overwhelms the audience.being almost claustrophobic.

The clues that are planted throughout the story continually add to the total. Although there are scenes that seem to have no connection to the plot, they surprise us two chapters later by finding that connection that we did not see at the beginning. A) Yes, the story is continuously playing with us until its surprising end.

Definitely, ‘The Luminous’ is a series with undeniable quality, which will raise many theories online, and which will keep you intrigued from its first scene. Because there is nothing better than a mystery series that begins with a powerful scene, and here it is thanks to the presence of Jamie Bell, planting that intrigue from minute one.