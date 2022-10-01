‘The Luminous’, Elisabeth Moss, distorted reality and a mysterious serial killer

Related news

April has been an intense month that has left a large number of releases and still has a few aces left. For the last weekend Apple TV + has been reserved the luminousan intriguing series starring Elizabeth Mosswhich combines science fiction, exploration of trauma, thriller, classic journalism and unreliable storytellers.

The eight episodes of this series adapt the novel Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes, so the information is out there, but if you don’t already know the source material, my recommendation is that you resist the temptation to search the internet for its synopsis. It is possible that at some point in the first episode you feel confusion, but this is sought by the narration. For my part, I will try to tell as little as possible about the details that it is better not to know in advance, mainly the why.

After confronting workplace sexism in the 1960s in Mad Mento a patriarchal dystopia in The Handmaid’s Tale or to an exabusive in The invisible manMoss now faces a serial killer who attacked her in the past. In the luminous plays Kirby, an archivist who works at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 90s, who walks around the newsroom with his walkman and the cart with envelopes with documents from the newspaper library that he hands out to journalists. Years before, Kirby wanted to be one of them, but the psychological sequelae that the aggression suffered left her away from that path.

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in ‘The Luminous’.

AppleTV+

She survived, but the police were unable to gather any information from her attacker, because she only remembers his voice. She therefore feels that he can be anyone and be everywhere. Since then, you can no longer trust your mind and he keeps a diary in which he writes down basic data of his daily life that will serve as an anchor, because your perception of reality is changing. One day, she discovers that a recent murder may be connected to the attack she suffered and decides to collaborate on the case with Dan (Wagner Moura), one of the newspaper’s reporters, which will lead her to face her past to understand her present.

Although we know Kirby years after he suffered the attack and we are witnesses of its consequences, the identity of his aggressor it’s not a mystery to the viewers. We know who he is from the first scene. The voice Kirby remembers is that of Harper (Jamie Bell), a serial killer (whose victims are always women). How and why he chooses those specific victims are some of the mysteries that the series raises.

Jamie Bell in ‘The Luminous’.



But what interests him most is Kirby and the exploration of his trauma. In pursuing this goal, it is Moss’s acting talent that elevates the luminous. Despite the time jumps, multiple timelines, and multiple shifts in reality (which can be interpreted as supernatural, science fiction, or a manifestation of her post-traumatic stress), his character is always the same. That for us is a necessary constant.

Despite its themes, the series is careful not to indulge in on-screen violence against female bodies. This we must thank Michelle McLaren, director of the first two episodes, who are accompanied in this task by Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Moss herself, who also stands behind the camera.

I’ve only seen four episodes, so I can’t comment on the resolution of the open mysteries. Nor if this series will maintain the level of recent releases of Apple TV + as severity either Pachinkobut the luminous it’s an intriguing proposition that gives voice to the survivor of her story. In addition, it brings us back the charms of journalism before the Internet, so whoever is looking for a psychological thriller, science fiction, drama or crime novel will find something of interest here.

New episodes of ‘Shining Girls’ are available on Fridays on Apple TV+.

