The Luminous, series created by Silka Luisa – Crítica

There is no doubt that this seems to be the year of AppleTV+which in recent months has premiered series of the stature of severity, WeCrashed, The Essex Serpent or the korean Pachinko. However, at the end of April another great series was also released that, for reasons beyond my understanding, is not giving much to talk about. Is about Shining Girls (translated in Spain as the luminous), the new product starring the “Queen of Peak TV” Elizabeth Moss. Then I hope to give you some keys and reasons that will end up convincing you to give a more than interesting series a chance.

Review of ‘The Luminous’

Title: the luminous

Original title: Shining Girls

Elizabeth Moss (Kirby Mazrachi / Sharon Leads)

Wagner Moura (Dan Velazquez)

Jamie Bell (Harper-Curtis)

Philippa Soo (Jin-Sook Gwansun)

Amy Brenneman (Rachel)

Chris Chalk (Marcus)

Madeline Brewer (Klara Meiser)

Christopher Denham (Leo Jenkins)

Synopsis

Based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes“the luminous” follows the story of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was cut short after suffering a brutal assault. Years after her traumatic attack plunged her into an uncertain reality, Kirby discovers that a recent murder is linked to her own assault. She then joins the investigation of veteran reporter Dan Velázquez (played by Wagner Moura) to understand their ever-changing present and confront their past.

Where can you watch the series in streaming

A unique cocktail

The bright ones (Shining Girls) has managed to become a strange cross between “Zodiac” (David Fincher2007), the story of Jack the Ripper, and “The butterfly Effect” (Eric Bress, J. Y mackye gruber, 2004). From its first chapter we witness the situation of Kirby, our protagonist, played by Elizabeth Moss, a woman with a lot of experience playing the roles of brave but tortured women. In this case, Kirby suffered an assassination attempt that did more than traumatize her psychologically, and from that moment on, her reality changes from time to time, presenting alternative timelines that only she is aware of.

It seems that she has already resigned herself to this unreliable lifestyle, but an unusual event motivates her to get out of this conformity. When the body of Julia Madrigal appears (nothing to do with the amazing Madrigal of “Charm”, 2021), Kirby realizes that the modus operandi of her murderer corresponds to that of the man who attacked her, thus starting a search for this psychopath, led by Dan Velazquez, a more than decent Wagner Moura who has changed the coca, money and lead of “Narcos” for the role of a journalist harassed by alcoholism.

By profession, time traveler and psychopath

On the other side we have the dark character played by Jamie Bell. Gone are those times when she moved us with her Billy Elliot and his passion for ballet, and that is that in the luminous It is capable of making your hair stand on end with a single glance. With Elizabeth Mossis the great asset of the series, and a real forgotten in recent Emmy nominations.

The story unfolds in several times, and in the amazing chapter 6, entitled “Bright” and directed by a veteran of TV as Diana Reid (“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Visitor”), we have the opportunity to learn more about Harper’s past.

Without a doubt, this is, if not my favorite episode, then one of the ones that I liked and hooked the most. The whole sequence of Harper and Leo finding the house and leaving it for the first time is simply masterful. I sincerely believe that Harper Curtis is an exceptional character in today’s television scene, with a brutal charisma, although extremely murky. She is one of those characters that you love to hate, because of how well written she is, and because of the spectacular work of Jamie Bellcapable of imprinting that touch that goes from the tender and innocent to the most unpleasant that you can imagine, and the scene with the girl in the basement of the store is a very good example of this.

From victims to warriors

Aside from this unforgettable villain, the other thing I’m passionate about The Shining Girls it is its ability to turn the tables and not simply remain in another product where women refer to the role of victim. Of course, we are talking about a femicide, all the targets of this psychopath are women, and as the chapters go by we delve deeper into why. Kirby and Dan soon discover that she and Julia weren’t the only ones, and that it’s not just about finding this killer to bring him to justice, but also to stop him, since he’s already set his sights on his next victim, Jin- Sook (Phillipa Soo).

Kirby’s way of empowering himself, and how the motivation of finding his attacker gives him the strength to deal with his trauma, provides us with a perfect arc of his character’s evolution. She begins as a woman living an uncertain reality, haunted by a horrible event that turned her entire life upside down. And to add insult to injury, the more she is obsessed with investigating and hunting down Harper, the more she is branded as “crazy” in her environment. She gets no support from anywhere, not from the police or even from her partner. Even Dan doubts her many times, but ends up giving in to her evidence. I don’t want to reveal much more about her to avoid spoilers, but I’m also a big fan of the relationship that is established between her and Jin-Sook, showing us the power of sisterhood.

Conclusion of ‘The Luminous’

I would not like to end this review without mentioning the wonderful work in the photography, soundtrack and production design sections (the latter especially regarding the interior of the house and the setting of the different eras). On a technical level, it seems to me that the series is a resounding 10, although if I have to fault it, it would be its end, which has not convinced me.

In the absence of confirmation of a second season (although Elizabeth Moss seems interested in it), I end by calling on you to give what I consider the best Apple TV + series so far this year a chance, along with severity. If you like movies Fincherwith such sordid detective plots, but you’re also looking for a product made by women and featuring interesting and strong female characters, the luminous (Shining Girls) It is mandatory viewing.