“‘The Luminous’ talks about femicides, women being murdered for being women”

Related news

After giving life to iconic characters, such as Pablo Escobar in the series narcs or Captain Nascimento of Elite troop, Wagner Moura stars now the luminousthe Apple TV + series set in the 90s, in which he plays a journalist and shares the screen with Elisabeth Moss.

Moura gives life in the luminous a Dan Velázquez, an investigative journalist of the Chicago Sun Times, who will collaborate with the character played by Moss, a survivor of a serial killer connected to the case he is working on. Dan will help her discover the truth and understand her past to recover her present.

SERIES & MÁS spoke with the Brazilian actor, a journalist by training, about his preparation to play this character, gender violence as one of the themes of the series and how was her first experience in a project led by women behind the scenes.





How did you prepare for the role of Dan?

I directed two episodes of Narcos: Mexico and during the investigation I was very shocked to discover the number of journalists who were killed because they were investigating drug cartels. I came from doing that when I started to make The Luminous. I graduated as a journalist and it made me happy to be able to play one, so for the role I prepared myself by talking to journalists, some of them are my best friends, people who graduated from university with me.

I talked to them basically about the difference between being a journalist now and being a journalist in the ’90s, which is when the story takes place. I also read a lot about investigative journalism, because that’s Dan, a reporter for the Chicago Sun Times who follows two or three stories a year, but he does it thoroughly and with a lot of follow-up work.

Journalism is in a very difficult situation right now, with world leaders discrediting the work of journalists, people getting the news through social media, fake news spreading, and with journalists being killed just because of the nature of their work. . It is a profession that I admire and respect.

“Harper kills women in the series because he feels small before them, the series touches on a very important social issue”

There is an episode in which Dan reviews with Kirby several images of murdered women, what did he think when he saw them taking into account the cases of gender violence that are currently taking place?

the luminous It talks about many things, about how to overcome a trauma, about the life of a survivor, but it also talks about femicides, women being killed for being women. Harper kills women in the series because he feels small before them, the series touches on a very important social issue that is sadly a reality right now in many parts of the world. I am a very political person and I am proud that this is one of your topics.

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in ‘The Luminous’.



What do you think is the message that ‘The Luminous’ wants to leave its audience?

I think there are many ways to read the series. If you like science fiction you can see it with that look. If you like fictions about classic journalism too. If you prefer crime, mystery and serial killer stories, you have that other gateway. If you are a socio-political person, you also have a very important issue on the table. The way I see it, and the way I like to connect with shows, regardless of genre, is through the characters.

In our case it is through the character of Kirby, who is a woman who survived a traumatic situation and fights to regain control of her life. Her point of view is very powerful, because when she is confused we are and we see the world through her eyes and her experience. I think it’s something that we can all connect with, even with such disconcerting changes in her reality, because they can be interpreted as a metaphor for a post-traumatic situation.

“I’ve directed too, but what Elisabeth Moss did on this show is amazing, she’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met”

How was the experience of working with Elisabeth Moss on stage and as a director?

It was incredible. Lizzy directed episodes five and seven. I loved working with her as a director. One of the things that I like the most about the series on a personal level is the relationship between Dan and Kirby, because they are two human beings who can recognize the wounds and suffering in the other. I really enjoyed sharing the scene with her from the beginning, but afterwards, I was very surprised by the fact that she was very present on camera and at the same time had an understanding of the whole process, because she was directing. I’ve directed too, but what Elisabeth Moss did on this show is amazing, she’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.

Had you worked on any other project with such a female presence behind the camera?

I had never been in a project produced, written and directed only by women and the experience was impressive. I am very happy to have been part of this because they are great professionals and Elisabeth Moss is one of the best actresses in the world. I feel very proud to have been part of a project led by women and very proud of the series and its result.

‘The Luminous’ is available on Apple TV +.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you