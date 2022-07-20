‘The Luminous’, the mystery series starring Elisabeth Moss that has landed on Apple TV + surrounded by controversy

Who?

A woman traumatized by a terrible episode begins to believe that she is losing her mind when various elements of her life begin to be confused with what seem to be other different existences (we will leave it here so as not to fall into the spoilers). No one seems to know anything except her. As if that were not enough, the complications multiply when Kirby, played by Elizabeth Moss, begins to suspect that something awful is happening: a serial killer is on the loose and no one knows of his existence or identity. To try to stop him, she teams up with a reporter.

What?

An ambitious, tremendously complex series that traces a landscape in which the thrillerhorror and science fictionwith that so fashionable multiverse storming the heart of Show. With Moss as a battering ram, the luminous (in the original English, Shining Girls) is dedicated to breaking down all the walls of conventional fiction to make it difficult for the viewer, in a series in which it is better not to blink if you do not want to find yourself lost in the middle of a morass of information without knowing how the hell you got there. It is better to warn surfers to expect to find a simple police series or one of good guys and bad guys.

How?

Let’s say that the leading duet, Wagner Moura and the aforementioned Moss, do a splendid job as a dance partner, but the series rests almost entirely on this second one. Moss had already demonstrated with Mad Men, Top of the Lake, The invisible man either The Handmaid’s Tale, what he was capable of in any scenario. In the luminousthe actress puts on a real display, the umpteenth proof that one of the best performers of her generation and a real beast when someone yells action.

Where?

A stylized, modern product, of a sophistication that has not been seen on television since the mindhunter by David Fincher (on Netflix), which has connection points with severityanother series that has broken a few moulds, also in AppleTV. Surely one of those that marks the network’s policy right now, very much in line with HBO at the beginning of the 21st century whose strategy consisted of trying to introduce recognizable products on its grill, with a strong personality, without fear of not being considered mainstream or had a very specific target audience that set them apart from the general audience. With the luminousthe company distances itself from other services of streaming and his own view of the sector up to now.

The controversy:

The brand new premiere of the luminous has been somewhat overshadowed by the enormous controversy that exploded this week: Moss, a Scientologist, downplayed an investigation into the Church to which she belongs. In it, they were accused of abuse, of subjecting many of their members to forced labor, sensory deprivation or isolating them from their families, to which the interpreter replied that “everyone is free to say what they want.” The reaction has been furious and a few professional colleagues have made her indifference ugly, which in turn has generated an immense campaign on networks denouncing the attitude of a woman who has always boasted of social militancy and who has now preferred to hide her head underground.

