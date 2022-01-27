the Lunar New Year Sale has begun, with many discounts and offers – Nerd4.life

They started on Steam the Lunar New Year Sale, which celebrate the entry of the year of the tiger. So from 27 January to 3 February 2022 there will be many discounts and offers on the games and software sold by the store.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale page

Among the first offers in evidence stand out Back 4 Blood, sold with 40% discount (€ 35.99) and Jurassic World Evolution 2, sold with 35% discount (€ 38.99). For those interested, the stickers to redeem are also back, of which one a day is completely free (is awarded randomly).

As always, the invitation is to scour the store looking for deals that are right for you. Surely you will find something that may interest you. The ideal starting point is always there wishlistwhere you usually place the games you intend to buy in the future (or which, simply, you want to remember).

Among the many interesting discounts, we also point out The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, sold with an 80% discount (€ 5.99), Halo Infinite, sold with a 20% discount (€ 47.99), Hades, sold with 35% discount (€ 13.64), New World, sold with 25% discount (€ 29.99) and Forza Horizon 5, sold with 10% discount (€ 53.99).

However the offers are really thousands and it is not possible to indicate them all. All you have to do is warm up your credit card and join the fray.