The lunge of the health unions: “From July 200 fewer doctors in the Marches.” Cimo and Fesmed: “Enough unrealizable promises”

PORTO SAN GIORGIO – Being involved, making a technical-managerial and professional contribution to the reorganization of the health care Marchigiana is the request of hospital doctors and leading doctors of the Cimo and Fesmed trade unions, who met yesterday in conference in Porto San Giorgio.

Methodical, they start from the analysis of the problems concerning the reorganization of the regional health system and warn that with the end of the emergency Covidon 31 March all the inefficiency of the system will emerge.





Absences

Already on 1 July, the contracts having been extended for another 3 months, 200 doctors will no longer appear in the hospital network if a law does not authorize them to remain even without specialization. But there will also be nurses, porters and even administrative staff.

«Healthcare – says Gioacchino Di Martino, president of the Cida Marche regional coordination – played a decisive role in the defeat of the center-left but the Acquaroli junta is worsening it, among other things, mortifying the dignity of health workers more and more. We are asking for an introduction of managerial skills into a system that suffocates with bureaucracy and that generates unrealizable promises ». Hospital doctors and managers do not say no to rationalization, but that it is done in compliance with the rights of citizens, that is to say to have “a doctor who diagnoses and heals next to the bed”.

«Since December 16 – underlines Luciano Moretti, Cimo Marche secretary – we have been asking for the opening of technical tables to discuss the planning of the social and health plan. We contest that it is investing in structures that we do not know if they will remain or will be divested. We want to know what the project is, which facilities will be transformed into community hospitals, which will be the 1st and 2nd level hospitals. We hear about health care at an advertising level but not at a technical and scientific level ». And the health building masterplan linked to the PNRR for the doctors’ union focuses exclusively on structures and investments in equipment, not to mention the staff.

Questions answered by the regional health councilor Saltamartini. “Soon there will be a regional conference where undersecretaries and the minister will be invited to discuss the serious personnel problem – underlined Saltamartini – For the Region and for health managers, Cimo and the other unions are and must be privileged interlocutors because only in this way will it be possible to have a real picture of the system, solve problems and fill gaps in the organization ».

