the lunge of Tiziana Drago (which embarrasses FdI) – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Alberto Falci

The senator in the Committee on Childhood: «What is the message we send? Better to extend the mother’s leave up to 3 years “. The Melonian parliamentarians: “A personal exit”. “Pure avant-garde” tweeted the deputy Giuditta Pini (Pd)

Yesterday at Palazzo San Macuto they were stunned. It all happened during the session of the Childhood Committee. At a certain point he takes the floor Tiziana Drago, ex cinquestelle, today among the ranks of Brothers of Italy, already known in the news for having participated in the world congress of the Family in Verona in contrast to his party at the time, the M5S.

Here Drago, at the fifty-sixth minute of the commission’s session, argues: “I have serious doubts about the political choices that are being made regarding the fund allocations for nursery schools. But what is the message we send to the country? What is our perspective? The one of to bring children into the world and give it a crèche as its only destination? ».

Not only. The Sicilian senator goes further and provides a solution: “Extend parental leave for the mother from six months to three years“. The phrase immediately goes around the buildings. To the point that the democrat Giuditta Pini chirps: «Senator Drago explains to us that nurseries are not needed, on the contrary, they are counterproductive for children and couples. As Meryl Streep said it The devil wears Prada: pure avant-garde“.

The boutade is not even reflected in the parts of the Brothers of Italy. In the Garibaldi hall of Palazzo Madama the Melonian parliamentarians distance themselves and thus declassify the words of the Dragon «It is about a personal outing“. On the other hand, the official position of Fratelli d’Italia is “crèches for all, free and open until the closing time of the shops, a proposal accompanied by the strengthening of the public-private offer of crèches”.