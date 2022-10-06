the lungs of the leader of Coldplay let go, the group stops everything!

In a post shared on Instagram on October 4, the members of the group Coldplay announced terrible news. “Due toa serious lung infectionChris has been given a very strict doctor’s order to rest for the next three weeks.”, they said in a statement announcing the cancellation of their concerts in Brazil. Before reassuring their fans about the state of health of the leader of the group: “We We are optimistic that Chris will return to health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible.” Their Brazilian admirers will therefore have to wait a bit before seeing the group on stage!

Passing through Belgium last August as part of their tour, Coldplay paid tribute to the singer Stromae in full concert. Chris Martin sat down at the piano to perform “Let somebody go” in duet with HER who officiated in the first part before playing the melody of “Santé”, one of the last singles of the Belgian singer.

And that’s not all, at the end of the concert the ex of Gwyneth Paltrow got shirtless to put on a t-shirt with the image of Stromae on which we could see several photos and the inscription ” I Love Stromae”. “He’s one of our heroes around the world. He’s from Brussels and I’m going to wear this t-shirt to tell him how much I love him. It’s for Paul, for Stromae. I love it Stromae and I hope you like it too (…) Thank you for making the most incredible music that comes from the most incredible place”, launched the singer. A nice nod to which Stromae had reacted on Twitter.

Laura Bertrand

