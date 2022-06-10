The luxurious apartment where Piqué lives after his separation from Shakira

after the unexpected separation that has shocked all of Spain and much of the world, Gerard Piqué Y Shakira They decided to end their relationship, after 10 years and two children together. In principle, it would be the player who would have gone to live in luxurious apartment that, once, was his as a bachelor.

After the rumors, in recent days it was the Colombian singer herself Shakirawho finally confirmed his separation and he did it through a statement issued by his representative agency: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Then, all the news about who or who may have been the cause of this separation, fly over dozens of speculations. For his part, the Spanish journalist, Javier Hoyoswas the one who stated that for 3 months Pique I was wanting to end the relationship with Shakira.

Apparently he was very disappointed in her. That is what the player wanted to be transmitted to the press. As one more fact, there would not be only one girl with whom Piqué could have been unfaithful to his wife, but there are more.

However, none of them were confirmed. Yes, where do you live? Pique after the separation It is already a fact, and it is a luxurious apartment that once would have been “bachelor”.

How is the luxurious apartment where Piqué lives?

As indicated, this luxurious apartment would be the place where, more than once, the player went with his flirts while continuing his relationship with Shakira.

As much as they are rumours, the property exists and it is a sixth floor in one of the most luxurious buildings located in the center of Barcelona. It has 3 floors, terrace and pool. The Catalan had bought this house more than 10 years ago, when he still did not know the singer.

How much does Piqué’s bachelor apartment cost?

Although there is much information that flies about the cost of this luxurious apartmentaccording to the portal Vanity Fair, is a site that is commonly frequented by celebrities. Among them, Cesc Fábregas and Daniella Seemann.

would have an approximate value of €4.5 million. That yes, it already has all the remodeling that at the time the own Pique and, therefore, its price would have risen considerably, although it is not yet known how much.

what do you think about this separation?