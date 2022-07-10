The luxurious car where Anne Hathaway fell in love with everyone

Anne Hathaway, a spectacular actress who shines in Hollywood and in the world of fashion, also draws attention from luxury cars, making everyone fall in love behind the wheel of an adorable acquisition for celebrities. We show it to you…

July 09, 2022 10:13 p.m.

Anne Hathaway From an acting point of view, she becomes the center of attention with her impeccable performances, drawing attention to her talent, which earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress in the project. “The Miserables”plus other important recognitions that increased his fame and income.

The wide repertoire of his participation on the big screen is remarkable with the variety of interesting stories, whose productions were of great relevance in the cinematographic environment, highlighting “Fashion Intern”, “The Witches”, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, “The Princess Diaries” and countless plots where its development was unique.

For many entertainment experts, his estate is around 50 million dollars and continues to addbecause beyond acting, it has also been the main image of important international magazines, fashion shows, beauty brands hand in hand with its popularity that devastates social networks, from the most recent event of Valentino’s Haute Couture in Rome where all eyes were on him.

However, There is another passion of the actress that on several occasions the media have captured her happily and fully enjoying from her beloved luxury car where she fell in love with everyone, the famous Porsche 911 Carrera S, It has acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, power of 331kW/450PS and a top speed of 308km/h.

The beautiful protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada”travels in his elegant Porsche through the streets of the city, visiting the gym among other daily activities from the comfort of an incomparable car, which provides Bi-Zone climate control which uses sensors to check air quality, Sport Key for dynamic engine driving settings, sports seats with electric angle adjustment, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, audio system and technical assistance for the driver.

The actress in her Porsche 911 Carrera S