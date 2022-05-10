The luxurious car with which Checo Pérez and Bad Bunny arrived together

Today, Sunday, May 8, Checo Pérez and Bad Bunny were shown together on their arrival at the GP Miami 2022 in an incredible blue sports car. Swipe to find out more!

May 08, 2022 6:42 p.m.

The renowned Latin American artist Bad Bunny accompanied Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez on his arrival at the Miami Grand Prix to show him his support prior to the race. This event caused a stir among his fans, not only because it is an unusual event in Formula 1, but also because of the style with which both arrived on the track.

This is justified by his arrival in an incredible blue Subaru Impreza WRX STI, belonging to the Mexican driver. In which we can find a spacious and sophisticated interior, with high-quality soft-touch materials, leather seats with lumbar support, leather-trimmed sports steering wheel and a premium audio system… To listen to all your friend’s songs!

Under its hood we can find a 4-cylinder engine with a power of 300 horsepower, which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 255 km/h.. Regarding its measurements, it has a length of 4.59 meters, a width of 1.79 meters and a height of 1.47 meters. All this supporting a total weight of 1500 kg.

We can say that the Subaru Impreza WRX STI is the ideal car to arrive in style at the Miami Grand Prix, a historic event for Formula 1, since it is the first time that it runs on this circuit.. Something that didn’t bring much luck to Checo, since he finished in 4th place in today’s race. Let’s hope they remain friends!