The luxurious castle in France that celebrities choose to have exclusive parties

In 2019, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of its champagne, Moët et Chandon presented the Chateau de Sarana luxurious castle of the eighteenth century in France that was restored to function as an exclusive hotel where unique parties are offered in their style.

Chateau de Saran It is a hotel, but it has a peculiarity that makes it different: “ordinary” people cannot call to reserve a room. Only people who receive an invitation can stay at the place, which are usually royalty or celebrities.

“For more than half a century, princes and princesses, the British queen mother, ambassadors, ministers and numerous personalities from the world of cinema, fashion and tennis such as Scarlett Johansson, Uma Thurman, Nathalie Portman, Roger Federer or Kate Moss have been received in Chateau de Saran”, stated Stéphane Baschiera, Chairman and CEO of Moët & Chandon.

Chateau de Saranthe luxurious castle where everyone wants to stay

The building of the luxurious castle, Chateau de Saran, began in 1801. It was originally built as a hunting lodge by Jean-Rémy Moët, grandson of the Maison’s founder, Claude Moët. It is he who is credited with taking the family’s modest wine business from him and turning it into a famous champagne house.

The castle it became a residence for the family and was passed down from generation to generation through a series of legacies that eventually outlived the Moët family name.

The castle it ended as a hospice in the 1950s before it was acquired by the owners of the Moët brand. In 2014, the castle it was closed for a five-year restoration, the completion of which was timed to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Imperial, Moët’s flagship cuvée.

The Chateau de Saran has become one of the most exclusive places in France. | Source: www.countryandtownhouse.com

“The Chateau de Saran It is a family residence, not a hotel, so you cannot pay to come and stay in Saran. You have to get an invitation,” said Stéphane Baschiera, Chairman and CEO of Moët & Chandon.

This quality is what makes this luxurious castle in an “object of desire”, because all renowned people seek to stand out in order to receive an invitation to enjoy a beautiful evening and stay in this exclusive place.

