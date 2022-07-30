Entertainment

The luxurious castle in France that celebrities choose to have exclusive parties

In 2019, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of its champagne, Moët et Chandon presented the Chateau de Sarana luxurious castle of the eighteenth century in France that was restored to function as an exclusive hotel where unique parties are offered in their style.

Chateau de Saran It is a hotel, but it has a peculiarity that makes it different: “ordinary” people cannot call to reserve a room. Only people who receive an invitation can stay at the place, which are usually royalty or celebrities.

