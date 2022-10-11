The luxurious collection car that Luisito Comunica could never buy

Although Luisito Comunica has managed to earn a few million, there are cars that are far from his possibilities. Find out what car it is!

Luisito Communicates He has managed to make a name for himself online. With his charisma and his particular way of showing the places he has visited around the world, the Mexican got 39 million subscribers on YouTube and 34 million on Instagram, which has not only given him fame, but also allows him to live off the social networks.

Thanks to the fortune he produces with the networks, Luisillo he can finance his adventures around the world, he was able to buy his parents a car and he even had the luxury of buying an apartment in Venezuela, something that not many can do. Oh, and how to forget that she also bought a car to drive through the streets and highways of Mexico.

And, as we have seen in several of his videos, one of his passions is cars. Luisito Communicates He has had the privilege of driving a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and even an Audi, vehicles that he rented, but that he has not been able to afford to buy, but that he could. And, despite the fact that he would receive about 2.5 million dollars, there is a car that he could not buy even if he saves his whole life: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe.

This car is a copy of the German brand built in 1955 that bears the name of the engineer in charge of creating it, who received praise from fans of the brand. As reported by GQ Magazine, this car would have a 310 horsepower engine with which it is capable of reaching 284 km/h.

But why is that Luisito Communicates couldn’t buy a 67 year old car? It is that this model is almost unique in the world, so a few years ago this model was auctioned for 135 million euros, making it the most expensive car in history. With this value, it seems unlikely that Luisito Communicates make such an investment.