The luxurious collection of cars that Gal Gadot’s daughters would inherit

August 15, 2022 4:18 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has become one of the most outstanding actresses today. After appearing in several movies Fast and furiouswas able to access the role of Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. Since then, she earns high salaries for every project she stars in; just because of her appearance in Red Noticetook a bag of $20 million.

The Israeli has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries he was able to access, he had the pleasure of filling his garage with several of them. Someday her three daughters, Maya, Soul Y Daniella, could inherit any of these vehicles. Meet the luxurious collection of cars that the daughters of Gadot could inherit:

1) Mini Cooper S

The actress’s Mini Cooper S.

This is the cheapest car that Gadot’s daughters could inherit, since it is valued at 30 thousand dollars. Under the chest hides a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine capable of generating power 189 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the Mini Cooper S accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed 200km/h.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Gal Gadot getting into her Cadillac Escalade.

About 100 thousand dollars cost this cadillac-escalade to the renowned actress. It has a 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, which generates 420 horsepower of power In this way, this luxurious vehicle is capable of reaching a top speed of 209 km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

3) Jaguar F-Type

Gal Gadot on top of her Jaguar F-Type.

The Jaguar F Type that could inherit the daughters of the one who plays the Wonder Womanis valued at 103 thousand dollars. This sports car has a 5 liter V8 engine that allows you to generate a power of 495 horsepower. So, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.

4)BMW X5M

The BMW X5 M that Gal Gadot’s daughters could inherit.

East BMW X5M that Maya, Alma, and Daniella could inherit, has a market value of 105 thousand dollars. Hide under the chest 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine What does it give you? 617 horsepower of power With it, this German vehicle reaches a top speed of 285km/h and is able to go 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

5) Tesla Model X

Gal Gadot and the Tesla Model X.

This latest car is the most valuable in the actress’s collection, priced at 140 thousand dollars. It has two electric motors that generate a combined power of 671 horsepower. It is so, that the Tesla Model X that their daughters could inherit, can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.