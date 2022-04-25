The luxurious collection of cars that William Levy’s children would inherit

William Levy, one of the actors on the cusp of success in Hollywood and in various soap opera productions, owns an impressive garage that will be the millionaire inheritance of his children Christopher and Kailey. He keeps reading and knows each model…

April 24, 2022 5:23 p.m.

William Levy He is one of the most famous actors of the moment, with international projection appearing in various soap operas such as “Woman-fragranced coffee”, which is among the most outstanding for Netflix broadcasts and in addition to that, its brilliant performance in Hollywood since “Resident Evil”, among other.

Obviously, his talent led him to occupy the role of the protagonist in countless television stories, going through long years of experience until reaching the big screen, becoming a figure that triumphs in different parts of the world, cataloged as one of the most beautiful men and of extraordinary acting bearing.

Now, the actor is also very fond of cars, especially those with sporty, elegant and high-performance features to take him to share with his family on trips or recreational activities, enjoying the most exclusive driving and that will obviously be the inheritance of his two sons Christopher and Kaileymodels that we show you below.

Ferrari 458 Italy

One of the models he has in his garage is the brand new Ferrari 458 Italyvalued at approximately 250 thousand dollars and that offers a V8 engine, displacement of 4497cc, 570CV maximum power at 9000 Rev/min and a top speed of 320km/hefficient speed and speed where you can comfortably recreate yourself in one of the most incredible at the wheel.

Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador of advanced technology, it is a top model that offers a maximum speed of 350km/h, acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, power of 566 kW (770 hp) at 8500 rpm and indisputable aerodynamics with luxurious sports efficiency to travel on time and at its best, being one of the most outstanding of its kind.

Rolls Royce Wraith

However, one more model of your preference is added among the elegant ones such as the Rolls Royce Wraith, impressive choice that he spreads on his social networks, personal transport with two tones in gray and black, which provides satellite technology, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h in a luxurious internal space, ideal for unforgettable moments.

