The luxurious collection of cars that Zoe Saldana’s husband would inherit

By becoming one of the highest-grossing actresses, Zoe Saldana accessed a great fortune. Part of it, she decided to invest in her garage. She knows about the luxurious collection of cars that she could one day inherit from her husband, Marco Perego, below.

August 24, 2022 6:52 p.m.

Currently Zoë Saldana He is one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. She starring in many movies like Avatar, Avengers: Endgame Y The Adam Projectthe American actress knew how to spread her image all over the globe, obtaining a large remuneration for each of them at the same time.

Part of the salaries received for his brilliant performances, Saldana invested in a luxurious vehicle collection. The same, her husband could inherit it one day, Marco Peregowith whom she has three children: Cy Aridio, Zen Y Ezio Bowie. Meet the cars that Zoe Saldana’s husband could one day inherit, below:

1)Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

valued at 50 thousand dollarsthe Audi Q7 it is the lowest value car that Perego could inherit. He himself hides under the chest a 3 liter V6 engine capable of generating 280 horsepower of power In this way, the actress’s Q7 can reach a 210km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

2)Cadillac Escalade

The actress and her Cadillac Escalade.

The cadillac-escalade managed by Zoe Saldana has a market value of 100 thousand dollars. Under the chest, hides a 6.2-liter V8 engine that allows you to generate a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the truck is able to go 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and of reach a maximum speed of 209 km/h.

3) Audi A8

The Audi A8 of the American actress.

The Audi A8 that Saldana’s husband could inherit is valued at approximately 120 thousand dollars. He himself has a 4.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating 350 horsepower. In this way, the A8 can achieve a 260km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego in the Audi R8 Spyder.

This last car that Perego de Saldana could inherit has a market value of 132 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hides a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine which gives you a power of 430 horsepower. Thus, this sports car is capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and to reach a 300km/h top speed.