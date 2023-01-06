The luxurious collection that Cristiano Ronaldo must take to Saudi Arabia

From an exclusive Ferrari, through different models of the Rolls-Royce brand, to a Bugatti of 2.7 million euros. That is only a small part of what is in Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage, which must now be transferred to Saudi Arabia. Swipe to see the models!

January 05, 2023 8:41 p.m.

The world soccer star has been making great soccer history for two decades. As expected, his successful career was accompanied by millions and millions of euros, not only for what was done on the field, but also for the enormous figure he represents for various brands.

Far from skimping on money, the main source of expenses without a doubt is your vehicles. His car collection is one of the most amazing to be found in football, if not the most. With the recent news that Cristiano Ronaldo is a new Al Nassr player, at Tork we show you the cars that the Portuguese would like to take to Saudi Arabia.

1- Bentley Flying Spur (250,000 euros)

This is what Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bentley looks like

It is a model that seeks to compete with the Rolls-Royce Ghost, another car that rests in the Portuguese garage and that usually transports the model. Under the hood of the Bentley is a W12 engine with 635 hp that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 333 km/h.

2- Cadillac Escalade (96,000 euros)

The Portuguese aboard the Cadillac that Georgina gave him

It is Cadillac’s largest SUV. This truck was given as a gift on the footballer’s last birthday (February 5). Under the hood rests a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 420 hp that has the possibility of disabling half of the cylinders, in order to save fuel. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. All this allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

3- Lamborghini Aventador (332,000 euros)

The footballer poses with his only Lamborghini brand vehicle

It is one of the most popular cars of the Italian firm. There are many celebrities who have this supercar, regardless of the category. Stars like LeBron James or artists of the stature of Nicki Minaj walk with this ship through the American streets. Its aspirated V12 engine with 740 hp allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds and can reach 350 km/h.

4- Rolls-Royce Ghost (304,000 euros)

pure elegance. CR7 and the Rolls-Royce Ghost

Its interior is a real scandal. Wherever you look at it, you can see the best woods, metals and leather seen in few places. Under its hood rests a 6.6-liter V-12-cylinder engine that offers a power of 571 HP and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 250 km/h, which is electronically limited.

5- Rolls-Royce Cullinan (318,000 euros)

It is one of the vehicles that usually transports his partner, Georgina

The Cullinan has hundreds of little details that give it a sense of luxury any way you look at it. A clear example is the option for the body to drop about 4 centimeters when the car is open, in order to facilitate access to it. In addition, it has practically all the driving aids available in the BMW group.

6- Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse (1.6 million euros)

Georgina poses in her partner’s supercar

This supercar used to be the fastest production car in the world, surpassing the Bentley Continental GTC Speed ​​in 2012. The most surprising thing about the Bugatti Veyron is hidden under the hood. Its movement is carried out thanks to an 8.0 W16 Quad-Turbo engine with 1,200 CV! These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 430 km/h.

7- Bugatti Chiron (2.5 million euros)

It is one of the most expensive vehicles on the list

The supercar is known for its enormous performance. Under its hood you can see a W16 8.0 engine with a power of 1,500 hp and a torque of 1,6000 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and reach a total of 420 km/h. It is a model that only has 500 units worldwide and one of them rests in Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage.

8- Range Rover Sport (From 148,100 euros)

Cristiano Ronaldo is transferred in one of his vans

It is a truck very chosen by athletes thanks to its vehicle versatility. The Range Rover Sport is an option that has a huge number of alternatives, which gives the opportunity to adapt to the tastes of the client. The base option has a 2.0 SD4 engine with 240 hp, while the most powerful model has a 5.0 V8 engine with 575 hp.

9- Porsche 911 Turbo S (227,000 euros)

The only Porsche in the collection, the popular 911 S Turbo

It is one of the most iconic sports of the German firm. Its amazing numbers and fine design make it a highly coveted vehicle among celebrities, to the point of being one of the favorite cars of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise player. Under its hood rests a V6 gasoline engine with all-wheel drive that gives a power of 560 HP. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 318 km/h.

10- Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ (190,000 Euros)

On repeated occasions he was observed on board this German SUV

This coupe is one of the most sought after in the AMG lineup. Its almost five meters long positions it as a very comfortable option for a driver and four passengers. This SUV comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 4×4 drive, with 612 hp and 5750 rpm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 280 km/h. In addition, it has a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

11- Mercedes Benz G Brabus 800 (330,000 euros)

An adaptation of a historic truck. Excellent gift from Georgina

It is an adaptation to the Mercedes Benz G-Class that was carried out by the German preparer Brabus. This van was a gift from Georgina Rodríguez for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2020 birthday. As its name indicates, the Brabus has a power of 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 240 km/h.

12- Mercedes AMG S65 Coupe (244,000 euros)

CR7 has always been a big fan of coupes

Luxury and power combined in this model that any lover of the German firm would like to have in their garage. Its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine delivers 630 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm. Inside it has leather sports seats, like its roof. In addition, count on unique equipment, both for entertainment and for driving aids.

13- McLaren Senna (800,000 euros)

El Bicho next to one of the most attractive models in his garage

Impossible to miss the supercar in honor of the Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. This car was a special edition that only had a production of 500 units. In its mechanical features, the V8 engine with 800 CV at 7,250 revolutions stands out. Only need 2.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h and 6.8 seconds to reach the 200 km/h barrier. Its top speed rests at 335 km/h.

14- McLaren MP4-12C (200,000 euros)

The Portuguese testing the McLaren model

It is the 2nd model of the British firm that rests in the garage of the Portuguese. Production of the two-seater supercar ran from 2011 to 2014. Under the hood is a V8 engine with a power of 600 hp, which allows it to reach 329 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

15- Maserati GranCabrio (158,500 euros)

A bespoke car for the Manchester United star

Surprisingly, it is the only car of the brand that Cristiano Ronaldo owns. Despite being a specialist luxury sports firm, the GranCabrio is the only one that rests in its garage. Under its hood is a V8 engine with 450 hp at 7000 revolutions per minute and a maximum torque of 510 Nm. These numbers feed that its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h stagnates in 5.2 seconds.

16- LaFerrari (3 million euros)

Cristiano was never seen on board it, but it was learned that he reserved one of the 499 units

It is nothing more and nothing less than one of the most popular limited models in the world. Its production was from 2013 to 2018 and only 499 units were manufactured. Its 800 hp V12 engine allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h. A detail not minor, it was the first hybrid vehicle of the Italian firm.

17- Ferrari F12 (311,000 euros)

Ronaldo with one of his four Ferraris

This is the model that started a new era for Ferrari. As you can guess, it was a highly anticipated model in the year of its launch, 2012. In addition, its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is surprising, since it only takes 3.1 seconds, 5.3 less than what it takes to nail the speedometer to 200 km/h.

18- Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (260,000 euros)

This supercar was completely destroyed after a crash suffered by the footballer

Like the previous Ferrari, this model has an aspirated V12 engine, which allows it to reach a power of 620 hp at 7,600 revolutions per minute. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 3.7 seconds. A curiosity for video game lovers: It appeared in more than one release of the Need for Speed ​​saga.

19- Ferrari 599 GTO (450,000 euros)

The only white Ferrari owned by the Portuguese

It is a variant of the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano that only had 599 units produced in 2010. Unlike its brother, this supercar has a power of 670 CV at 7,600 revolutions per minute and needs 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.

20- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible (73,000 euros)

CR7 with his family aboard the American car

It is one of the cheapest on this list, along with the Cadillac Escalade, precisely, the only two North American cars. He was observed several years ago aboard him along with his family. This Muscle Car has a V8 engine with 588 hp and 754 Nm of torque. Its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 4.4 seconds and it reaches a top speed of 291 km/h.

21- Rolls Royce Dawn (330,000 euros)

The moment in which the Portuguese tries his new gift

How could it be otherwise, Christmas at Cristiano’s mansion featured gifts of all kinds, although one of them managed to distinguish himself from the rest. At Tork we refer to the most popular convertible from the British firm, although it meets certain conditions that link it to the Wraith. One of the novelties is found inside, since it has an LED lighting system that automatically adapts to traffic conditions.

In its mechanics, its 6.6-liter V12 engine with 571 hp and a maximum torque of 780 Nm stands out. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.