The luxurious decoration of the mansion of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Can you imagine entering the new mansion of Chris Martin (45) and dakota johnson (32) in Malibu? Any of them parks the car in the garage for five vehicles after an exhausting day of recording, opens the door and exclaims I’ve arrived, my love!

Something like this could be the daily scene that is lived in that house: the new love nest of the couple that has been consolidated for more than two years. She, right now, accompanies him on his tour of Mexico with Coldplaythe musical band that he leads.

The panoramic view of the love nest. Source. architectureanddesign.es

Malibu mansion and love nest for Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend

the singer of Coldplay, Chris Martinex of Gwyneth Paltrow, and the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Jhonson, dakota johnson they are in love. In a couple for more than two years, the lovebirds decided to formalize love in a coexistence. And they have gone to live together Malibu.

The “50 Shades of Gray” actress decided to accept his proposal to move in together and they bought a huge house for 12.5 million euros between the two of them. With the move, the couple has taken a big step: the 5,338 square meters, six bedrooms, nine toilets, swimming pool, garden and outbuildings will be a paradise where they will project love and, soon, a baby? We’ll find out!

The pool with the barbecue area and outdoor fireplace. Source. architectureanddesign.es

In the meantime, let’s enjoy an imaginary tour of Chris and Dakota’s luxurious mansion. Have they left someone looking after the property while they enjoy their stay in Mexico?

To begin with, we can say that security will not be a matter of concern for lovers.

The lanai overlooking the pool has a typical Malibu summer vibe. Source. architectureanddesign.es

The celebrities not only secured every corner, piece of furniture and appliance inside the house, but also the property is completely armored and has security measures such as cameras, sensors and permanent surveillance.

The walls house the firewood in an ingenious way. Source. architectureanddesign.es

The mansion is luxuriously decorated, all chosen by dakota johnson Y Chris Martin. It has a spa included, a games room, an incredible panoramic view of Malibu in a privileged area and permission to build a tennis court, since they both love this sport and often practice it with friends.

The light-toned marble of the island to match the rest of the white furniture in the kitchen. Source. architectureanddesign.es

As reported by the New York Post, the pair of lovebirds negotiated the price they finally paid (€12.5 million), because in reality the mansion was listed for sale at 14 million euros.

It was purchased at the end of 2020 but the renovations took time and the move was a few months ago. The brand new and luxurious property has almost six thousand meters between park and interiors and overlooks the ocean.

As sociable as the two are, the mansion has a private two-story guest house, also with a spa, exterior with an outdoor area for barbecue and a row of comfortable and soft loungers to enjoy the pool, halfway between one house and the other, located in a large park with trees, bushes and flowers.

One of the guest rooms from the house that is destined for them within the property. Source. architectureanddesign.es

As everything is laid out for the enjoyment of the couple, the mansion is located a few meters from the beach so that they can go down to take a bath in the sea with nothing more than a hat and a cell phone, and be able to return home at any time.

As for the interior decoration, white is the absolute protagonist of the environments. The predominant materials are natural and the house is characterized by furniture with simple, cozy and warm lines.

The ceiling is made of wood in almost all rooms with white panels that create a warm atmosphere, with several fireplaces that create unique and pleasant corners.

The kitchen is also almost completely white, with a large central island with a marble countertop to cook to your heart’s content and share the preparation of the healthy meal, without flour or sugar, that both of them chose long ago and before they met.

As for textiles, the chosen ones are linen in dusty tones, chalk, ecru and everything that reflects and multiplies the abundant natural light that floods all environments through the windows.

The modern armchairs combine perfectly with some stylish wooden furniture that is in turn matched by the ebony painted frames and doors.

The modern Californian property also has a movie theater with a screen that occupies an entire wall and surround sound with ten speakers of different sizes hidden throughout the place, ideal for those afternoons in which the mediatic couple opts for series or movie marathons. .

The touches of color are almost absent, since both prefer to maintain a certain austerity in the decoration to enjoy clear environments. As for the luminaires, they chose metallic tan hanging floor lamps and modern chandeliers in silver tones.

What do you think of the details of the love nest of dakota johnson Y Chris Martin?