Entertainment

The luxurious decoration of the mansion of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 74 4 minutes read

Can you imagine entering the new mansion of Chris Martin (45) and dakota johnson (32) in Malibu? Any of them parks the car in the garage for five vehicles after an exhausting day of recording, opens the door and exclaims I’ve arrived, my love!

Something like this could be the daily scene that is lived in that house: the new love nest of the couple that has been consolidated for more than two years. She, right now, accompanies him on his tour of Mexico with Coldplaythe musical band that he leads.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 74 4 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how beautiful Ángela Aguilar’s mother looks

3 mins ago

Selin Genç: the actors admired by Gülten from Tierra amarga | Turkish soap operas | Zendaya | FAME

5 mins ago

Thalía shows how to wear white boots with different looks

15 mins ago

Star: Cristiano Ronaldo offers these incredible cleats in his likeness to his son (photo)

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button