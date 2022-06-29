Entertainment

The luxurious gift that Elon Musk gave the actress and that he will put up for sale to pay his debt to Johnny Depp

On June 1, one of the most popular trials in the world of entertainment ended: the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The jury ruled in favor of the leading actor in the films of Pirates of the Caribbean and now he must receive from Heard the sum of US$10.35 million for damages.

Amber Heard demanded US $ 100 million for the countersuit against Johnny Depp, but will receive only $2 million.

Faced with the enormous amount of money that must be paid, Amber Heard must sell one of the most luxurious objects she currently has: a gift given to him by tycoon Elon Musk.

It must be remembered that during the trial, Depp’s lawyers They showed that Heard and Musk would have had a love relationship while the actress was still married to Johnny Depp.

Before that romantic episode, the gift that the actress had from the South African tycoon could originate. This is a Tesla Model S electric car.

This vehicle has several peculiarities: it is a line of high-end cars that can travel up to 628 kilometers on a single chargein addition to having 1,200 horsepower.

The Tesla Model S it can go from zero to a hundred kilometers per hour in 2.1 secondsreaching a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

The price of the Tesla Model S is around US $ 130 thousand if it is the fully equipped version.

A Twitter user named @JosephMorrisYT posted a photo of the Tesla Model S. allegedly put up for sale by actress Amber Heard, who is requesting the amount of US$141,000.

Amber Heard is selling the gift that Elon Musk gave her. A Tesla Model S to be able to pay off your debt” was the comment that came with the photograph.

