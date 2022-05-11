The luxurious life of Gordo Aguilar, the pug of the Aguilar dynasty

Pepe, Angela and Leonardo Aguilar they usually share photos and videos of the most particular member of this family of artists: the Fat Aguilaran pug breed dogwhich carries a life with access to all kinds of luxuries.

The one who shares postcards of the dog the most is the singer Pepe Aguilar, only on May 9 he published a video where his wife Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá appears photographing the dog, which is reclining in the armchair of a private plane. “My wife taking photos of Gordo, me too ha ha ha ha,” mentions the singer.

El Gordo goes to all kinds of travel with their ownerson April 19, Pepe published a photo in which he is hugging the dog while posing with his daughters Ángela and Aneliz, in New Yorkand points out that the last few days had been spent visiting Paris, Houston and Zacatecas.

The animal went to his first red carpet during the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022 and hasyour own Instagram account where it already exceeds 37 thousand followersand most of his photographs have more than 5 thousand likes.

In his account they share photos in which he is seen traveling on private jets, backstage at the Aguilar concertsResting on the beach and even inside the expensive bags of Angela’s collection.

In several interviews, Ángela and Leonardo have said that Pepe’s spoiled son is el Gordo and to show a button: when the singer turned 53 he celebrated it with a pet theme partycomplete with cake in the shape of Fat Aguilar.