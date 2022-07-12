The luxurious love nest where Tom Holland and Zendaya would be living – Movie News

After all those romantic scenes they starred in the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, Tom Holland and Zendaya would have taken a new step in their arachnid relationship.

This weekend, Uncharted: Off the Map, a film starring British actor Tom Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Ali, was the most watched on the HBO Max streaming platform. Holland has been in the news recently not only because of the success of the film, but also because he could be looking for a place to live with the actress from the popular series. euphoria, Zendaya.

The actors are one of the favorite couples in Hollywood today. They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, one of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the box office. Since then, the followers of both have made speculations of all kinds about their relationship.

Last February, Holland and Zendaya bought a property in England for $4 million. Lhe Hollywood stars bought the property in London, a few kilometers from Kingston Upon Thamesthe hometown of the actor.



The actors recently toured a luxury condominium in Brooklyn, New York, valued at $5.35 million.. Said condominium, according to the real estate company, measures just over 1,340 square meters, has a total of five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, high ceilings, a marble fireplace, a garden and a terrace. Will this be the couple’s new home?

This is what the house that Holland and Zendaya visited looks like.



While this is confirmed to be the new condo that Tom Holland and Zendaya will acquire, you can sit back and watch Uncharted: Off the Mapdirected by Reuben Fleischer. Based on the successful video game franchise, the film follows the adventures of Nathan Drake (Holland), a famous bounty hunter, and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Whalberg), who will accompany him on a dangerous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”. .