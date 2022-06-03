The luxurious purchase that Chris Hemsworth was able to make thanks to Marvel

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most outstanding artists of the moment. Bringing Thor to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to allowing him to spread his image throughout the world, allowed him to make a nice fortune that he would never have been able to access otherwise. For this reason, the actor was able to treat himself to being the owner of a luxurious machine. He knows more about it below.

Chris Hemsworth made his first performance Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Thor, in 2011. Since then, fans have been won over with each appearance of the superhero from the American comic book publisher. In addition, with each work performed, the actor was increasing the size of your pocket.

The son of Odin, he was one of the few characters to be part of phase one of the UCM, made up of only 6 films. However, he was Avengers: Endgame of 2019, belonging to phase three of the UCM, which was consolidated as one of the highest-grossing films in history. For being part of this project, the actor received a salary of $15 million.

The god of thunder, will be the first avenger to have 4 deliveries with his name with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderwhere we will see on screen great actors like Natalie Portman, Christian bale Y Russell Crowe, among others. For this film, directed by Taika Waititi and with a debut date in July 2022, Hemsworth took home a bag of $20 million.

These high salaries allowed the Australian to fulfill his dream of having a collection of luxury cars in his garage. In it, we can find an ostentatious Audi r8whose value is around 197 thousand dollars. At this price, the R8 is the most valuable car in your garageand had it not been for Marvelperhaps the actor would never have been able to access it.

This vehicle from the German company has a powerful engine under the hood. 5.2-liter V10with which you can generate a power of 562 horsepower. In addition, this Hemsworth supercar is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and can reach top speed of 329 km/h.