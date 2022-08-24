the luxury boat where you are spending your holidays in Spain

There is a lot of expectation to see margot robbie and Ryan Gosling in the roles of Barbie and Ken in the next movie about the doll that, as Rocío Carrasco would say, “has no c*ñ*she doesn’t have it”. That is why the actress who will give life to the mythical doll has decided to relax on a well-deserved vacation and what better place to do it than aboard a yacht in Formentera.

The interpreter has been photographed with her husband, the film producer Tom Ackerleywith whom he married in 2016 and also accompanied by his friend and partner the actor rami maleck (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’). It is seen that since the movie ‘Amsterdam’ (which can be seen in theaters in November 2022), Robbie and the latter have become inseparable.

Margot Robbie with her friends in Spain recently ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhC08tLbm1 — Margot Robbie Supremacy (@margotxbarbie) August 8, 2022

‘Page Six’ has been the medium in charge of disseminating these spectacular images of the Australian wearing a pibonéxica type with this striped yellow bikini so trendy. In her photos, she is seen jumping from the boat in the purest Lydia Lozano style (“For Charly!”) and enjoying the great time she has in Formentera with this group of friends.

In these photographs, you can also see how hot Ackerley is, the husband with whom the artist She has become intense looking at nothing thinking of everything on this floating platform on the high seas. A well-deserved break for the actress of the moment, who hasn’t stopped until last July 18, when the filming of the live action movie of Barbie.