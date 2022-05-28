The luxury bustier with which Anne Hathaway hit Manhattan

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood and attracted the attention of paparazzi when he was on his way to the show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in ManhattanNew York.

She dazzled the photographers dressed in a spectacular and luxurious set of Christopher John Rogersa designer famous for his use of color.

Hathaway, 39, emphasized her slim figure by wearing a colorful square neckline bustier sleeveless and baggy pants that hugged her waist.

Her stylists did her makeup in natural-looking shades, prioritizing peach blush, pink lips, and wide black eyelashes. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with bangs, and she wore diamond earrings to enhance the look. glamor.

Photo: Grosby Group

The Oscar winner went on Stephen Colbert’s show to promote WeCrashed: The Rise And Fall Of WeWorkthe new miniseries in which he stars alongside Jared Leto and which premieres on March 18 by AppleTV+.

Jared plays adam neumannthe man behind the founding of WeWork, and Anne to his wife Rebekah in a series about their turbulent personal and professional lives.

At the end of last year, Anne also finished filming her next movie Armageddon Timewritten and directed by James Gray.

Anne Hathaway traveled the weekend to AustinTexas, brand new we crashed at the film festival South By Southwest. She dazzled in a silver Versace dress.

During her stay in Austin, the actress made a stop at Nixta Taqueria to taste delicious Mexican food and recognized the restaurant on his Instagram account.

Anne Hathaway is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, in part for her endearing role as Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Pradaa film in which he co-starred meryl streep in 2006.

In an interview in 2016, the model also revealed that she was not the first choice for the character. The Fox study was looking for Rachel McAdams to play “Andrea Sachs”, but turned down the part.

look at their best looks in the upper gallery.