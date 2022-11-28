The luxury collection that Jessica Alba’s children will keep

Jessica Alba is one of the most important businesswomen and actresses in the United States, so we review the collection of luxury cars that her three children will inherit. She Swipe and check out the cars she has!

August 13, 2022 4:54 p.m.

Although it may surprise many, one of the most important businesswomen in the United States is Jessica Alba, a well-known Hollywood actress. The co-founder of The Honest Company is estimated to have over $300 million in her multi-billion dollar corporation.

On the other hand, this large amount of money gives you the possibility of generating a huge amount of assets such as houses, shares and cars. Because of this, at Tork we decided to go over the luxury garage that his three children are going to inherit.

1- Volvo XC90

Volvo always bets on unique designs in the industry.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. On the other hand, the XC90 model is characterized by the design that has a glass shift lever. ANDThis idea is no coincidence because it seeks to be Apple in the automotive industry, which is why it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

2- Tesla Model S

This electric car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

One of the most famous fashion cars in the world is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made for racing. Nevertheless, Its maximum speed is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to $130,000.

3 – Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti, one of the classics in sports cars.

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car hailing from France. Currently, It is worth 3.8 million dollars and every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, it has 1500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.

4- Lamborghini Aventador

It’s sports is worth over a million dollars.

When you think of auto the words that come to mind are luxurious, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

5 – Mercedes Benz G-Class

This SUV has 330 horsepower.

The Mercedes Benz G-Class has the particularity that it was initially designed for military use, but over the years it became an SUV for family and professional use. This five-door pickup is 4.82 meters long, 1.93 meters wide and 1.97 meters high. In addition, it has a 330-horsepower engine, a top speed of 210 km per hour and a price of $310,000.

6 – Range Rover Autobiography

This Range Rover has a top speed of 225 km/h.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a top speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to its 441 horsepower and is priced at $145,000.