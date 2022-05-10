The luxury encapsulated retinol serum that’s sweeping celebrities for beautiful, rejuvenated skin

For some time now, we have seen how some celebrities have enviable skin. A very natural complexion, and a good face effect that is noticeable both on her social networks and on the red carpet. But what is his secret? We know that aesthetic touch-ups help, but the truth is that if they do not perform good facial care, it is of little use.

Among the celebrities who always pamper their skin and appear on every red carpet with such a beautiful glow effect, is

Jennifer Aniston. The celebrity has a trick, and that is that she uses a product that helps soften expression lines, and achieves the same tone. It is an anti-aging serum that

combines retinol with lactic acid. Thanks to these two components, the American actress has less irritated, prettier and healthier skin. “I have created this serum as an alternative to

traditional retinoids. Retinol is the most effective anti-aging ingredient, and this serum does it without irritation”, Shani Darden, founder of the brand.

Is about

an encapsulated retinol It helps to visibly reduce the signs of aging. It is vegan, it is formulated without parabens, sulfates or fragrances. It is also not tested on animals and has two beauty awards behind it, the

‘Allure Best of Beauty Award 2020’, and the ‘Town & Country Luxury Beauty Award 2020’.

To use this facial serum worthy of a Hollywood star, it’s very simple. It is best to use retinol at night, specifically this product. It should be applied after cleanser and toner. Then, you can continue with the moisturizer. It is best to use

1 or 2 times a weekuntil the skin tolerates retinol.

Once you use this serum, apply a sunscreen. Thus, you will avoid stains on the skin. we propose

this sunscreen with SPF50+ from Bariésun. It is a high protection sunscreen specially designed for skin intolerant to chemical filters. help take care

the most sensitive skinAnd it’s quite affordable.