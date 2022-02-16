the luxury flagship with hybrid engines and powers up to 571 Hp

The update of the German sedan, in Italy from March 2022, includes three hybrid engines, including the 462 hp plug-in unit capable of traveling up to 61 km with zero emissions. At the top of the range is the sporty 571 hp Audi S8 mild-hybrid that “burns” 0-100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. The price list starts at 100,800 euros for the A8, from 154,500 for the S8

Giulio Masperi February 15 – Milan

Cutting-edge technologies and premium equipment for a journey synonymous with comfort and safety. The Ingolstadt house presents the update of the Audi A8 flagship, recognizable by a “sharper” design, the new Led Digital Matrix headlamps, new features inside the cockpit. The Audi A8 is available with two mild-hybrid thermal engines (petrol or diesel) and a plug-in plug-in hybrid powertrain, with powers between 286 and 571 Hp, in the standard long wheelbase or long wheelbase version. Audi A8 is expected in Italian dealerships from March 2022 with a list price of 100,800 euros; the sporty version S8 from 154,500 euros.

AUDI A8 RESTYLING: HOW IT’S MADE – The new Audi A8 represents the update of the fourth generation of the model, presented in 2017. The German flagship in the standard body version measures 5.19 meters in length, 1.94 in width, 1.47 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 3 meters; the long wheelbase A8 in the “L” version is 5.32 meters long and has an interest of 5.32 meters. A restyling that on the exterior front is characterized by the widening of the single frame, the front grille characterized by three-dimensional chromed inserts, the redesigned air intakes; the side has been made more dynamic thanks to the lowered roofline, the taut belt lines, the large wheel arches. The new Audi A8 is available in the standard Chrome package, characterized by extensive chrome, both in the sporty S line personalization (new), and with the black look package, which can be combined with Audi rings with a total black finish. There are 11 body colors, a bouquet that can be extended as desired thanks to the customisations ensured by the Audi exclusive program.

AUDI NEW A8: TECHNOLOGIES – For the first time, the Audi A8 has optional Digital Matrix LED headlights – launched with the Audi e-tron Sportback zero-emission model – which guarantee a superior view thanks to the infinitesimal pixel decomposition of the light beam, using Digital Micromirror technology. Device, which consists of a chip equipped with about 1.3 million micro-mirrors capable of changing orientation up to 5 thousand times every second. To optimize the view, the driver can select the cornering light mode, or travel in urban areas or on the motorway. On high-traffic roads, for example, the “laneway light” function creates a sort of luminous carpet along the lane occupied by the car, adapting to changes in its trajectory. At the rear, the Audi A8 is fitted as standard with the optical groups with OLED technology which, in addition to the dynamic direction indicators, also multiplies the functionality of the headlights in terms of safety. An example? When the car is stationary and a road user approaches within two meters, all the light segments light up ensuring greater visibility.

AUDI NEW A8: THE INTERIOR AND TECHNOLOGIES – As a luxury sedan, the Audi A8 is part of the field of cars in which on-board comfort during even long journeys is an essential element. The restyling of the German flagship is no exception. There is a wide range of technologies available: from LED ambient lighting to seats with massage function to the possibility of customizing the configuration of the seats themselves. Among the luxury features are the two brand new 10.1-inch monitors available to those sitting on the second row of seats (linked to the front backrests), the rear central control unit with remote control that allows rear passengers to manage various functions , via a 5.7 ” OLED screen, including the temperature of the air conditioning, the position and the massage mode of the seats. Furthermore, with over 40 driving assistance systems, Audi A8 represents the state of the art of the German company’s technologies, also including the “parking pilot”, a system that allows you to perform parking maneuvers (remotely) through the MyAudi app. While for the sake of safety, the Audi pre sense 360 ​​° system, which works in synergy with the active suspension, is able to lift the car up to 8 centimeters in the event of a risk of side impact.

AUDI NEW A8: ENGINES AND PRICES – The new Audi A8 (and the S8 version) can be ordered on the Italian market with three different engines, all combined with the eight-speed tiptronic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The range starts from the A8 3.0 (50) Tdi quattro tiptronic model, with the V6 turbodiesel unit with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology: the total power is 286 Hp and the torque is 600 Nm. With this engine the flagship German (standard and long wheelbase) sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km / h (self-limited). The list price for the standard body starts from 100,800 euros (108,100 long wheelbase). The plug-in rechargeable hybrid is offered with the Audi A8 3.0 (60) Tfsi model – also with long wheelbase – which combines the V6 3.0 Tfsi turbo petrol unit (340 Hp and 500 Nm) with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor ( 136 Cv). The lithium-ion battery has a net capacity of 14.4 kWh and allows you to travel with zero emissions up to 61 km, with a speed not exceeding 135 km / h. The Audi A8 plug-in hybrid has a total power of 462 hp – 13 more than the previous generation – and a torque of 700 Nm, sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and reaches 250 km / h speed, self-limited. In the combined Wltp cycle the car travels up to 59 kilometers on one liter of petrol, CO2 emissions of 39-49 g / km. The battery can be recharged at a maximum power of 7.4 kW in alternating current, therefore a complete cycle is carried out in a minimum time of 2.5 hours, maximum around 8.5 hours, in the latter case using a common domestic socket. The list price starts at 115,500 euros (122,800 euros for the L version).

AUDI S8: ENGINE, DETAILS, PRICE – The unit mounted under the hood of the Audi S8 sports car has also been electrified, equipped with the V8 4.0 Tfsi biturbo with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid system (capable of deactivating the individual cylinders to reduce consumption), only in the standard body variant. Audi S8 has a power of 571 Hp and a torque of 800 Nm, between 2,050 and 4,500 rpm; sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. The sportier version of the German flagship, the Audi S8, also comes standard with predictive active suspension (to minimize roll and pitch thanks to electronic intervention on the individual wheels), dynamic integral steering (rear-wheel steering) and sports differential. The price of the Audi S8 starts at 154,500 euros; for the most demanding, the S8 sport attitude version, with extra equipment such as the panoramic glass roof and the most advanced LED headlight technologies, starts at € 164,150.