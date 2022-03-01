the luxury signing that would have already closed Xavi’s Barcelona for the 2022-23 season

2022-03-01

The Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez He wishes to continue strengthening the squad for next year and continues to advance in his goal of signing footballers who are finishing their contract.

As revealed Sport this Tuesday, the azulgrana team has already contacted Andreas Christensenthe defender of Chelsea that his link with the English ends in June and that he would already have a pre-agreement with the Catalans.

“Barça has been negotiating this operation for many months and they are awaiting the final signing, although the footballer and his entourage have already given the verbal OK upon his arrival at the Camp Nou, pending a final meeting with Chelsea,” says the statement. cited source.

laporta He offers the defender a four-year contract and six million euros per season that includes performance bonuses.