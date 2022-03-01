the luxury signing that would have already closed Xavi’s Barcelona for the 2022-23 season

2022-03-01
The Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez He wishes to continue strengthening the squad for next year and continues to advance in his goal of signing footballers who are finishing their contract.
As revealed Sport this Tuesday, the azulgrana team has already contacted Andreas Christensenthe defender of Chelsea that his link with the English ends in June and that he would already have a pre-agreement with the Catalans.
“Barça has been negotiating this operation for many months and they are awaiting the final signing, although the footballer and his entourage have already given the verbal OK upon his arrival at the Camp Nou, pending a final meeting with Chelsea,” says the statement. cited source.
laporta He offers the defender a four-year contract and six million euros per season that includes performance bonuses.
Barça’s idea is to absolutely recompose the central position. The entity works to close the renewal of Ronald Araujo, to become the leader of the rear in the coming years. Eric Garcia It seems that you also have the position solved and Pique I could go on for another year.
For its part, Umtiti, Mingueza and above all, lengleta footballer who Barcelona could sell for at least 20 million euros, are the ones Xavi considers that they should leave the club the following summer.
Christensen He is a fast defender and has a very good ball output. He can play both on the right and on the left, which suggests that he is a central defender with the Barcelona profile. Besides, he already has great experience with the Chelsea in the Premier League at the age of 25.