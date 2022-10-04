» The luxury vacation that Amber Heard takes, while saying that she does not have money to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard does not stop making news, and this time it is for a vacation tour that has been taken, by several luxurious places in the world.

Here is the chronology of the most ostentatious places that the actress has visited, while saying that she has no money to pay her ex-husband.

1. Amber Heard was seen vacationing in Spain, after saying that she has no money

The site “Page Six”, found Amber Heard, vacationing with her girlfriend Bianca Butti and her daughter, Oonagh Paige, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Despite revealing that she has “financial problems”, Heard has been seen vacationing in various countries, and staying in luxurious places on the Mediterranean coast.



Advertisements

2. Amber was also seen in “The Hamptons”, a destination for millionaires

Amber was also seen in “The Hamptons”, a place where billionaires spend the summer.

The Hamptons is not a place for everyone. Not only do restaurants and venues reserve the right of admission, but it is a place famous for its high prices.





3. Amber dined at a restaurant for $500 a plate.

During her stay in “The Hamptons”, Amber was seen dining at the French restaurant “Le Bilboquet”.

Although the restaurant staff did not want to give details, sources say it was a “casual dinner.”

An average dinner at “Le Bilboquet” can cost up to $500 dollars.





4. Amber then traveled to Israel, to vacation in TelAviv

Last month, Amber Heard was seen vacationing in Israel, in the city of Tel Aviv, with her daughter and her friend Eve Barlow.

According to several journalists in the city, the actress was seen wearing casual clothes, pushing a stroller, while taking a tour of the city.





5. Amber Heard Was Spotted Eating $150 Lobsters

Prior to her trip to Israel, Amber Heard was also seen at the “Calissa” restaurant, located in The Hamptons.

The presence of the actress caught the attention of the media, since she had recently confessed to being “broken”, however, “Calissa” is a restaurant where they serve lobsters for $150 dollars.



Advertisements

6. After the trial, she was seen in a discount store

Weeks after losing her trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard was spotted looking for clothes at a “TJ MAXX,” a New York outlet store.

Many now think that Amber was trying to look “broken” and that public opinion would take pity on her.





7. Amber had to sell her mansion at a giveaway price

In August, Amber Heard announced that she had sold her California mansion, saying she had no money to pay her own lawyers.

Amber Heard had to sell her mansion for a little over $1.3 million.



Advertisements

8. Amber Heard owes Johnny Depp $8.4 million and won’t pay him

Despite her lavish and varied vacations, Amber Heard says she is “broke” and has no plans to pay her ex-husband.

Amber has said countless times that she plans to appeal the verdict and have her debt to Johnny set aside.



