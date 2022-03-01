The lying life of adults: first images of the Netflix series based on the novel by Elena Ferrante

At the end of last year Netflix premiered The Lost Daughter (The Dark Daughter), the film written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaalbased on the homonymous novel by the Italian writer Elena Ferrante.

Since its premiere, the film starring Olivia Coleman and dakota johnson, divided critics, though it mostly garnered praise for the performances and the script. She recently earned Oscar nominations for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gyllenhaal.

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Now Netflix prepares the arrival of a new adaptation of The lying life of adultsone of the last novels of the writer published in 2020.

The story follows Giovanna, a 12-year-old girl who lives in Naples in the 90s, and who seeks to discover the mystery that her parents hide. It all starts after Giovanna hears her father say that she is ugly and that she looks like her aunt Vittoria, with whom she quickly becomes obsessed and insists on meeting that woman that her family loves so much. hates

There goes the plot that fans will be able to see reflected in the new Netflix series, which has just revealed its first official images. The production will feature performances by the renowned Italian actress Valeria Golinowho will play Vittoria, Giovanna’s aunt, while Giordana Marengo will give life to Giovanna.

At the moment there are no further data on the new Netflix productionalthough it is estimated that it could reach the platform in 2022.

Meanwhile, if you are a fan of Elena Ferrante’s novels, you cannot miss the dark daughter, available on Netflix. as well as neither the wonderful friendthe adaptation of the Two Friends saga, which has 2 seasons and a third on the way and can be found on HBO Max.

