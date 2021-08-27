the lyrics of the new song

Waiting for the release of the new album arriving on July 30th, Billie Eilish (PHOTO) has released “NDA”, new single and yet another extract from “Happier Than Ever”. “ NDA “Is in fact the fifth single of the record project of the singer born in 2001 after” Your Power “,” My Future “,” Lost Cause “and” Therefore I Am “, the latter certified with a silver disc in the United Kingdom for having sold more than 200,000 copies. Simultaneously with the release of the single, the video of the song was also unveiled, which in a few hours has already exceeded 700 thousand views and travels fast towards one million.

The “NDA” video was directed by Billie Eilish herself who both on social media and with the media confessed to being really enthusiastic about the result. To make it happen, he chose to walk in the dark along a busy street with cars whizzing by on both sides. No stunt double but a great desire to experiment. The lyrics of the song, on the other hand, allude to the less amusing aspects of fame obtained in a short time, a topic already covered in “Everything I Wanted”. In “NDA” she sings “She had a nice boyfriend but she couldn’t stay / On her way out I made him sign a nondisclosure agreement”.

Billie Eilish in concert, announced the world tour: the dates

The text of “NDA”

Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? (No)

Had to save my money for security

Got a stalker walkin ‘up and down the street

Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen (Hah)

Haven’t had a party since I got the keys

Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay

On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA

Once was good enough

‘Cause I don’t want him having shit to say-ay, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year)

I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here)

Loading... Advertisements

Maybе I should think about a new career

Somewhere in Kaua’i where I can disappear

I’ve been havin ‘fun (Fun, fun, fun) gettin’ older now

Didn’t change my number, made him shut his mouth

At least I gave him something he can cry about

I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh

Want it now, mm-mm-mm

You can’t give me up

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh

Did I take it too far? (Did I take it too far?)

Now I know what you are (Are)

You hit me so hard (So hard)

I saw stars (I saw stars)

Think I took it too far (Too far)

When I sold you my heart (My heart)

How’d it get so dark? (So ​​dark)

I saw stars (I saw stars)

Stars (Stars)