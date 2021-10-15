the lyrics of the song waiting for the 2022 tour

Let Somebody Go is the third single from the new album by the band led by Chris Martin. In the past few hours, the British formation has published the expected record project which immediately received excellent acclaim from the public.

there the text of the piece:

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go



All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain,

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh it hurts like so

To let somebody go

To let somebody go

Oh oh oh

When you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

Oh oh oh

When you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go



But you’re still with me now, I know

Oh

But you’re still with me now, I know