the lyrics of the song waiting for the 2022 tour

Let Somebody Go is the third single from the new album by the band led by Chris Martin. In the past few hours, the British formation has published the expected record project which immediately received excellent acclaim from the public.
there the text of the piece:
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain,
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go
Oh oh oh
When you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
Oh oh oh
When you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
But you’re still with me now, I know
Oh
But you’re still with me now, I know
Coldplay, the announcement of the tour
In the meantime, Coldplay are preparing for the world tour that will see them protagonists next year; in fact in the past few hours the group announced the dates through a post on the Instagram profile that matters more than thirteen million followers.
The band said: “To play live and find a connection with people is the real reason why we exist as a band. We’ve been preparing this tour for years and we’re super excited to play the songs from all of our time together. “
Later, the group added: “At the same time, we are really aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the past two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible and, just as importantly, harness the potential of the tour to take it one step further. We won’t do everything right, but we will strive to do everything we can sharing what we have learned. It is a work in progress and we are truly grateful for the help we have received so far ”.
Finally, Coldplay concluded: “If you want to come to a concert and sing with us, we can’t wait to have you.”