The lyrics of the songs for Free and Premium users arrive on Spotify

Spotify has made the lyrics available in the songs with the integrated Lyrics function, available to all Free and Premium users.

After a test phase, Spotify has made Lyrics available from today, with a progressive distribution period and with the lyrics that will be added gradually thanks to the collaboration with Musixmatch.

The texts will be visible on iOS and Android devices, on the desktop app, game consoles and televisions, with different activation methods depending on the source used.

How to view song lyrics on Spotify



For the mobile app you will need to touch the view that brings the song you are listening to full screen, then just swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see the song lyrics scroll in real time during playback. You can also send the text by tapping the “Share” button.

For the desktop application, from the “Now playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while listening to a song.

On TVs that host Spotify, you will have to open the Now Playing view and reach and click the text button in the right corner.

Beyond iOS and Android, Spotify has also better specified the devices and services on which Lyrics will be activated for the moment: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, as well as on Android TV, including Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, LG and Sky.