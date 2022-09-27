The macabre story that surrounds the family of Drew Barrymore

drew Barrymore He did not land in Hollywood by chance nor did he become a mega star when he was only four years old. The artist is the daughter of one of the most legendary actors in the film industry, John Barrymore. In addition, his father was also a well-known actor and her great-aunt was actress Diana Barrymore.

It could be said that talent ran through her blood and that is how she became the tender girl in Steven Spielberg’s film, ET the alien. But her popularity also led her to enter a world of adults, excesses and addictions from a very young age.

Drew Barrymore.

The family history of drew Barrymore It is very complex and that is why within it is one of the great Hollywood myths that the actress was in charge of confirming a few years ago. The star of Charlie’s Angels assured that it is true that the body of her grandfather, John Barrymoreit was stolen.

It all happened when three of the film legend’s friends had a controversial idea to give him one last goodbye. According to Errol Flynn, Sadakichi Hartmann and comedian WCFields, John deserved one more treat and so they took the body from the morgue where he was and took it away.

The most macabre of that story about the grandfather of drew Barrymore is where they took him. The three men left with the corpse “partying” and ended up in a game of poker.

Related news

The truth is that this story was believed to be a myth since no one had confirmed it or talked about it. But finally it was drew Barrymore who decided to answer about it and affirm that it was true in the YouTube program “Hot Ones”, by Sean Evan.

John, Drew’s grandfather.

“Not only is it true, but there have been cinematographic representations of that … For example, in the movie SOB, by Blake Edwards, which is brilliant and very funny,” said the actress, who also joked with the idea of ​​​​having a “farewell ” It seemed that its time had come.