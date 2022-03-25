The MacBook Pro M1 plummets its price on Amazon if you choose this color

Amazon continues to drop the price of the M1-chip MacBook Pro to record lows.

During the last weeks we have seen how the price of the MacBook Pro with M1 chip has plummeted on Amazon until it reaches historical lows, but at the moment we have an even better deal as long as we choose Space Gray. Nothing less than a discount of 430 euros on its official price.

The official price set by Apple for the MacBook Pro with M1 chip is 1,449 euros, but if you take advantage of this offer you can take it home for only 1,019 euros. Of course, choose the Space Gray color because the Silver model costs 1,249, 230 euros more.

When Apple released its first M1-chip Macs, we saw the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro match each other on specs, if not on price. That made it not very advisable to opt for the MacBook Pro, however now that it has dropped in price, becomes the most logical option at the moment.

Specifications MacBook Pro M1

The MacBook Pro with M1 chip it’s a great laptop from Apple, lots of power, battery and the only one that keeps the Touch Bar. These are its official specifications:

Apple designed M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Unified 8GB RAM to keep things fast and smooth.

Ultra-fast SSD storage to open apps and files instantly.

Active cooling system to maintain beastly performance

Fanless design for ultra-quiet operation.

13.3-inch Retina True Tone display, 2560-by-1600-pixel resolution, Wide Color Gamut (P3)

Maximum screen brightness of 500 nits.

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processing for sharper video calls.

Touch ID.

Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports with USB-C connection.

Battery life up to 20 hours.

For 1,019 euros you will not find another Mac as interesting as this MacBook Pro with M1 chip. It is an offer that is very worthwhile and that lowers its price to a historical minimum.

