The Machine is unstoppable! Real España beat Olimpia again and put their ninth win in a row in the Clausura on track

2022-04-10

To be a champion you must learn to suffer and endure the results that lead you to success, just as it was a ninth consecutive victory for the Royal Spainwho does not believe in anyone after beating 1-0 Olympia by date 14.

An empty Olympic stadium witnessed how aurinegros and meringues, protagonists of the last Honduran soccer final, left everything on the field to achieve their goals; who managed to prevail was the Machine from Hector Vargaswhich is one more victory away from the all-time record for wins in a row in National League. who got the same Olympia in 2001. omar roses was the man who defined the accounts on the battlefield, very slippery, by the way, after anticipating an air shipment from the left issued by franklin flowers; at 24′ the Mexican rose more than Johnny Leveron and with a hammer blow to the head he struck down the meringue nets.

This event was definitive for a match with a lot of physical dispute, but not clear options to goal. Those led today by Javier “Mono” Clautthat tonight was a repeater of what the DT said Pablo Lavallen (expelled) in his walkie-talkie from the boxesthey could not drill the aurinegra wall that was barely stalked with loose long shots before a sure goalkeeper Buba Lopez. The “León de Formosa” realigned the duo in attack that gave so many fruits to the Mexican Colt Gutierrez in the past, the Rocca–roses, which usually leave their mark in high-radiation matches. He was also right in aligning the locomotive Carlos Mejia that he benched Kevin Álvarez; while the “son of him” Junior Footman continued to be a headache for rivals. On the other hand, he had the fortune that the central Melvin Matamoros he will forgive a second yellow card for contention Gerson Chavez at the close of the first half.

The fight in midfield was key. The lions weakened in the creation of the game due to the blackout it has had Edwin Rodriguez in the last games, therefore, when the game was disappearing on the stopwatch, they bet on the “Troglionet”: they ended up playing by sending crosses to the towers Grove, bengston Y Eddiehowever, this had little effect in the face of a strong professorial defense. With this, Royal Spain racked up his ninth straight win after his last stumble since Feb. 10. Eight of these glories have been of the effect Vargaswhich has the Machine dreaming of number 13, because in the absence of the completion of the sampedrano derby, they are third (27 pts) one point behind the leader Olympiaas well as being the second best attack and the third best defense.

Now the aurinegro train will concentrate on gaining strength for the final stretch of the season, where after the break for Holy Weekthey will seek to continue as leaders of the general table 2021/22 in order to seal your ticket to the next edition of League Concacaf.

– FILE – Royal Spain: Luis Lopez; Carlos Mejía, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores; Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Junior Lacayo; Ramiro Rocca, Omar Rosas. Changes: Gerson Chávez replaced Heeyrel Saravia at 62′. Junior Lacayo left for Ezequiel Denis at 85′. Mayron Flores came out for Mayson Velásquez. yellow: Devron Garcia, Gerson Chavez, Mayron Flores, Kevin Alvarez. expulsions: There was not. goals: Omar Rosas (24′)